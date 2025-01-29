It Takes A Lot Of Food Coloring To Make Vivid Rainbow Challah

Challah, a traditional Jewish bread eaten on the Sabbath and on holidays, is a feast for the senses. With its slightly sweet flavor, soft, fluffy texture, and intricate braided design, it's practically a work of art. But if you want to kick things up a notch, rainbow challah takes this beloved classic to a whole new level. Bursting with vibrant hues and whimsical charm, it's perfect for Pride Month, a rainbow-themed party, or just a fun kitchen project that's sure to impress.

However, making rainbow challah isn't exactly effortless. It takes patience, precision, and a good chunk of time, but don't let that scare you off. We have an easy challah recipe, and even if your bread doesn't look picture-perfect, it's going to taste amazing. Just make sure to follow the recipe thoroughly to avoid the common mistakes everyone makes when making challah bread, like adding too much flour or getting the rise wrong.

What's the trick to those bright, vivid hues? More food coloring than you think. Start with small amounts, mix thoroughly, and keep adding it to your individual pieces of dough until it's bold and bright. If you skimp, you'll get more of a marbled effect — not bad, but not quite the rainbow you're aiming for.

