It Takes A Lot Of Food Coloring To Make Vivid Rainbow Challah
Challah, a traditional Jewish bread eaten on the Sabbath and on holidays, is a feast for the senses. With its slightly sweet flavor, soft, fluffy texture, and intricate braided design, it's practically a work of art. But if you want to kick things up a notch, rainbow challah takes this beloved classic to a whole new level. Bursting with vibrant hues and whimsical charm, it's perfect for Pride Month, a rainbow-themed party, or just a fun kitchen project that's sure to impress.
However, making rainbow challah isn't exactly effortless. It takes patience, precision, and a good chunk of time, but don't let that scare you off. We have an easy challah recipe, and even if your bread doesn't look picture-perfect, it's going to taste amazing. Just make sure to follow the recipe thoroughly to avoid the common mistakes everyone makes when making challah bread, like adding too much flour or getting the rise wrong.
What's the trick to those bright, vivid hues? More food coloring than you think. Start with small amounts, mix thoroughly, and keep adding it to your individual pieces of dough until it's bold and bright. If you skimp, you'll get more of a marbled effect — not bad, but not quite the rainbow you're aiming for.
How to make your own rainbow challah
You'll want to make more than one loaf because this bread disappears fast. Follow our challah recipe for two loaves. You'll need melted butter, eggs, yeast, honey, warm water, salt, and all-purpose flour. Start by mixing the wet ingredients with the yeast, then slowly add in the dry ingredients until a dough forms. Knead it for about 10 minutes until smooth, then let it rest for an hour. Divide the dough into six equal pieces. (Be sure to use a scale for precision!) Then, flatten each piece. Now comes the fun part: coloring your dough!
@challahbyhannah
Rainbow challah!! Crumb reveal... soon? #bread #challahbread #baker #pride #pridetogether #jewishbaker #queerjew #🌈🌈🌈
Drop gel food coloring into the center of each piece and knead for five minutes. Wear gloves (unless you want rainbow-colored hands). Start with lighter colors (yellow, orange, red) before moving to darker ones (green, blue, purple) to make cleanup easier. Once your dough is bright and beautiful, transfer each piece to a greased bowl, cover, and let it rise in a warm spot for 2 to 3 hours. Then comes the magic! Braid the dough into a traditional challah shape, brush it with egg wash, and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 35 minutes.
Don't be afraid to make challah your own! Try different color schemes, or add sprinkles or a sweet crumble topping for extra flair. However you style it, rainbow challah is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser — and totally worth the effort. Just don't forget to snap some photos of your masterpiece before it gets devoured.