One Of Your Favorite Restaurants May Soon Be Open On Sundays

In the event you experience an insatiable hankering for a sweet treat on a Sunday, you may be in luck. Nothing Bundt Cakes, a bakery known for, you guessed it, a wide selection of bundt cakes, recently issued a mandate requiring all locations to be open for at least five hours on Sunday. Despite a history of giving its franchisees the option to close on Sundays, the new rule goes into effect on February 2, 2025, and all stores, even those owned and operated by franchisees, are expected to comply.

While the expanded hours are definitely good news for customers (and here's our ranking of Nothing Bundt Cakes flavors from worst to best in case you need a bit of inspiration during your next trip), many franchisees are not happy with the change. While Nothing Bundt Cakes corporate claims that locations open on Sunday earn substantial profits, franchisees also wonder whether the revenue will be sufficient to cover operating costs. Along with concerns about the new schedule interfering with franchisees' personal lives and the potential financial losses that could occur, Nothing Bundt Cakes locations in Utah face a unique challenge, due to the large number of people who belong to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; many who belong to the faith observe the practice of worship and rest on Sundays.

