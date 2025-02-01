You Only Need 2 Ingredients To Make Delicious Biscuits

Biscuits are one of the most wonderfully versatile comfort foods out there. Whether holding the ingredients for a tasty breakfast sandwich, slathered in butter or jam, or accompanying a hearty dinner, they're a vital part of any serious cook's repertoire. However, if you think biscuits are difficult or complicated, think again. You only need two ingredients for delicious, easy-to-make results.

Those two ingredients are self-rising flour and coconut cream. Simply mix them together, knead, and then cut the dough into your desired shape. After just 10 to 15 minutes in a 425-degree oven, these filling, fluffy delights are ready to enjoy.

If you're wondering how these two humble ingredients produce such delicious and reliable results, the secret lies primarily in self-rising flour. Unlike traditional flour, which consists solely of processed and ground grain, self-rising flour is a pre-mixed blend of flour, baking powder, and salt. The salt provides flavor and helps with the typical chemistry of baking, while the baking powder creates the yeast-free leavening that causes the biscuits to rise.

