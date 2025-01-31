The Ultimate Guide To Buying Steak At Aldi

Aldi's steaks may already have economical price tags, but there is an initially strange-seeming way to slash your bill even further. Though it may sound questionable, shoppers recommend intentionally seeking out the almost-expired slabs of meat in your local store's steak pile. Why? Since Aldi is unable to sell it once expired, 50% off stickers are automatically placed on all steaks still standing one or two days pre-expiration date. And if you come across a last-chance cut with no sticker, don't be afraid to ask after your discount. "Twice in the last month when I saw stuff that was one or two days from the expiration date, I politely asked an associate if they might be marking it down," explained a customer on Reddit. "Both times the workers stopped what they were doing and went to grab the 50% off stickers. They were completely happy to do so, and advised me to ask again in the future if no one had gotten around to marking something down."

And if you doubt your ability to eat all the discounted steak you score before it goes bad, it's important to note that beef will generally keep in the recesses of a freezer for up to 12 months. Throw your finds in the ice box as soon as you get home, and defrost when your next red meat craving comes knocking. It's a win-win.