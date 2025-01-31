The Ultimate Guide To Buying Steak At Aldi
It's the ultimate meat lover's indulgence, with every bite of juicy, flavorful flesh sending carnivorous consumers into a tailspin. We're talking about steak, of course, the thickly-cut portions of beef that are coveted for their richness and versatility. From stews to salads to stroganoffs to simple, seasoned fillets, countless dishes in restaurants and home kitchens all around the world are enhanced by this beloved meaty ingredient.
But let's be honest: Due to a limited number of cows, consistent high consumer demand, and other reasons, steak is an expensive protein. And if you are a frequent eater of New York strips, ribeyes, T-bones, or skirts, that meat-filled grocery bill can pile up quicker than that stacked steak sandwich sitting on your plate. Never fear, however — the ultimate discount grocer is here to save your bank account. Steak-eating consumers with budget-friendly aspirations can find a safe haven in Aldi, the celebrated discount German grocery chain with over 2,300 locations in the United States. The opportunities for savings to be found in Aldi's bargain steak section are well-established ... but how does one go about navigating this supposed treasure trove of cheap beef? From purple meat to bubbled packaging to the grocer's best cuts, here is the ultimate guide to buying steak at Aldi.
Aldi's steaks are locally sourced, unless there's a sticker stating otherwise
Whether it be chicken, turkey, or steak, Aldi's proteins are heralded for being especially low-priced ... sometimes, unbelievably so. There's a reason the grocery chain's meat is so cheap, however — and much of it allegedly centers around its deliberate sourcing. Much of Aldi's meat, its steak included, is reportedly sourced by nearby farms. This keeps transportation short, sweet, and low cost, which in turn allows Aldi to price the cuts coming in on the truck low for consumers, as well.
However, while browsing the steak section of your local Aldi location, don't be surprised if you stumble across a few select cuts priced noticeably higher than their surrounding picks. While the majority of its cows raised for steak are USA born and bred, the grocer does offer up a select few products imported from other countries that require more expensive shipping — such as the Thomas Farms brand beef, sourced from Australia. On its official FAQ page, Aldi ensures that any international products will be labeled as such; so if your steak's origin matters to you, check your packaging carefully for clues. The higher price tag, combined with the inherent lesser freshness that comes as a result of being shipped from the other side of the world, may be less than appealing to some.
For extra savings, look for almost-expired steaks
Aldi's steaks may already have economical price tags, but there is an initially strange-seeming way to slash your bill even further. Though it may sound questionable, shoppers recommend intentionally seeking out the almost-expired slabs of meat in your local store's steak pile. Why? Since Aldi is unable to sell it once expired, 50% off stickers are automatically placed on all steaks still standing one or two days pre-expiration date. And if you come across a last-chance cut with no sticker, don't be afraid to ask after your discount. "Twice in the last month when I saw stuff that was one or two days from the expiration date, I politely asked an associate if they might be marking it down," explained a customer on Reddit. "Both times the workers stopped what they were doing and went to grab the 50% off stickers. They were completely happy to do so, and advised me to ask again in the future if no one had gotten around to marking something down."
And if you doubt your ability to eat all the discounted steak you score before it goes bad, it's important to note that beef will generally keep in the recesses of a freezer for up to 12 months. Throw your finds in the ice box as soon as you get home, and defrost when your next red meat craving comes knocking. It's a win-win.
You may find discounted meats by shopping at the end of the week
Discounts and bargains are overarching parts of Aldi's essence, as shopping frugally was the main motivator for the celebrated chain grocer's pair of family originators back in 1946. The principles that inspired Aldi-masterminds Theo and Karl Albrecht tend to resonate even with modern-day customers, who so often maintain the mindset of these markdown-seeking founding brothers. And when it comes to steak savings, shoppers with discounts on the brain claim that strategically scheduling your grocery pickup day for the end of the week may just allow you to maintain a few extra dollars in the wallet — something very in the spirit of Aldi.
Shoppers hint that during the Sunday afternoon customer rush, meat will sometimes be marked down in an attempt to clear shelves before new shipments presumably arrive for the coming week. Still, this is far from a hard-and-fast rule — sometimes it isn't Sunday, but Monday, that steak prices are lowered. Though epic meat markdowns appear to occur in the majority of Aldi stores, the day itself may vary depending on location. Check out the store nearest you for some individual investigation on which day may bring with it a cart full of discounted meat. Theo and Karl would approve.
If you're a frequent steak eater, the two-packs may be your most economical choice
Different steak meals require different steak needs, and while a romantic at-home anniversary dinner might call for a pricey Wagyu beef cut, a standard lunchtime steak salad can likely be dressed with a much less-valuable slab. And for these less-formal, run-of-the-mill steak mealtimes, shoppers and employees alike recommend checking out the company's two-pack cuts.
Among your location's single-wrapped ribeyes and New York strips will be two-packs of the same, or similar, cuts — and though the quality of these dual pieces is allegedly not quite as stellar as the singles, pound for pound, customers insist they are the best deal you're going to find in the meat department. This makes the doubles ideal for more frequent steak eaters, who are okay with something acceptable to fit the bill when it comes to their casual weekday breakfast of steak and eggs. While you may want to go with a superior-quality single-wrapped portion for a fancier, or more in-depth, Saturday night recipe, you're likely to have your stomach and wallet satisfied every other day of the week by the two-packs.
Watch out for air bubbles in vacuum-sealed packaging
Vacuum-sealed packaging is a technique for preserving food that involves specially removing all air from a pack of perishables prior to sealing it. Eliminating oxygen significantly slows the effects of food degradation — a constant threat where meats are involved. Thus, Aldi's choice to vacuum pack the majority of the steaks up for grabs in its cold section makes sense, and stands as a rather comforting protective layer for shoppers, who wish to avoid the purchase of meat that has gone bad.
But even when it comes to the well-established process of air-tight packaging, mistakes can be made ... and according to shoppers, steak-wrap errors can occasionally turn up in the celebrated Aldi aisles. "Is the bottom of the round roast supposed to be vacuum sealed?" reads the title of a Reddit discussion, posted alongside a picture of a cut concealed in a loose, liquid-filled bag. Responding users immediately dissuaded the poster from consuming, insisting that visible air was not the norm in the case of Aldi's steaks. The good news? The company's Twice As Nice Guarantee allows customers to take tainted food items back in for a full refund — so if you do notice a break in seal, you can get your money back stress-free. If you'd prefer to avoid a slimy piece of meat in the first place, however, make a point to double-check your wrappings for breaches before placing products in your cart.
Despite clever packaging, the company's bacon-wrapped filets are not actually tenderloins
As you're perusing the refrigerated aisles of Aldi with meat on your mind, you are likely to come across one very much talked-about beef product. It's called the Cattlemen's Ranch Bacon Wrapped Beef Chuck Tender Filet — and at first glance of these flavorful-looking slabs, it'll appear you're about to score the ultimate deal on pork-enveloped, juicy steak tenderloins.
But take a slightly closer look at this two-pack of USDA Choice-graded selects, say some shoppers with their eyebrows raised. Though the bacon-wrapped chucks have the same size and appearance of tenderloins, which are cuts taken from the back of a cow, these particular Cattlemen's steaks are derived from the chuck area — a place on the cow's shoulder that provides an overall less-tender portion of meat. Chuck filets are commonly referred to as "mock" tenders for this very reason... and it is a reality often missed by those whose knowledge of steak is limited. Some consumers insist that the bacon chucks, which are looked down upon for an alleged subpar taste in the first place, have an intentionally misleading appearance, seeking to convince ill-informed consumers of a high-grade status. Whether or not this is true, it's certainly worth taking into account when deciding whether or not to give this particular product a go.
That purple steak you pick up is perfectly good to eat
You stop your cart suddenly in the middle of the Aldi aisle and excitedly reach for a massive filet mignon you see peeking out from the bottom of a pile of juicy steaks. But as soon as you lift it toward the light, you hesitate. The flesh of the beef slab, you notice with a slight wariness in the pit of your rumbling stomach, appears to be purple. Certainty, it can't be safe to eat ... can it?
Yes, actually, it can be — and then some. The majority of Aldi's steaks are vacuum-sealed for extended shelf life — and, if done correctly, will cause the meat to be oxygen-devoid. A lack of exposure to air naturally gives meat a purplish hue, and though it may initially be off-putting, it's actually a very encouraging indicator of freshness. You can put that epic filet into your cart with confidence ... and don't worry. The minute you peel that package open at home to begin cooking your beefy meal, the slab will turn the signature red color associated with raw meat.
Keep an eye out for marbling
In reference to steak, marbling refers to the tiny white bits of intramuscular fat that come together to create a sort of swirling pattern — much like the spiraling designs found in the metamorphic rock of the same name. And a good amount of marbling in a slab of meat is considered a good thing: as the little flecks of fat melt during the cooking process, they infiltrate the surrounding flesh with deep, rich flavor. In other words, more marbling equates to a better taste.
Therefore, on your next steak-seeking mission to Aldi, make a point to keep superior marbling on the forefront of your mind as you peruse. Luckily, you shouldn't have to look too hard — according to shoppers online, the discount grocer is chock full of richly-swirled beef. Countless photos, threads, and discussions specifically referencing the supreme marbling of Aldi's beef evidences this fact, with one Reddit user referring to their mottled-with-white cut as being one of the most tender steaks they'd eaten in their life. While different locations and weekly shipments may vary, of course, these admissions suggest that the odds are in your favor when it comes to scoring a well-marbled cut during your next Aldi trip.
Reconsider using Instacart when seeking the best cuts
Nearly every market in the modern world has partnered up with a grocery delivery service, and for discount chain Aldi, that service is none other than Instacart. Instacart, which hires shoppers to walk the aisles, check out, and subsequently deliver specified goods ordered by customers from home, can be a lifesaver in many situations. Sick in bed? Instacart. Kids taking a longer-than-anticipated nap? Instacart. Pre-steak date night? Well, you may want to rethink answering "Instacart" on this one.
When you use the Instacart app, you will not be present in the store to eye your own items ... thus, giving ultimate power to the employee. Things like packs of moldy strawberries, a salad kit with slimy innards — or, a subpar steak with limited marbling and unappealing texture — could find their way into your cart for purchase, depending on the attentiveness of your shopper. If getting your hands on the perfect piece of meat for you is a priority, we'd suggest laying eyes on the selection yourself with an in-person trip to the store. But if physical shopping isn't a possibility for you, you could always try the next best thing: specifying your needs to your assigned shopper via the messaging feature on the Instacart app. It's not a guarantee, but who knows? Maybe you'll luck out with a shopper who knows their steak.
Opt for the ribeye
Every restaurant and full-scale grocer seems to have an individual dish or product that shines above the rest, standing out as the unequivocal best that the establishment has to offer. Aldi's golden grocery item undoubtedly comes out of its steak section, with reviews so glowing and numerous in number, it'll have you grabbing your adorable, collapsible Aldi grocery bag and rushing for the door.
The company's ribeye steaks harbor universal praise and positivity from reviewing consumers across online platforms. Communally referred to by adjectives such as amazing, delicious, or consistently great, the reputation of superiority surrounding this particular beefy cut has established itself among Aldi shoppers. "I think I've perfected the magnificent Aldi ribeye," declared a Reddit user confidently in the subreddit r/steak, posted alongside a photo of a hunk of beef so beautiful, it's liable to make even the strictest of vegetarians reconsider their stance. If you're testing out Aldi's steak offerings for the first time and want to go off with a bang, be sure to pencil in its first-prize pick. As per the oracle of consumer opinion, you won't be disappointed.
Avoid the store's pre-marinated picks
Though grocery stores will inevitably always carry certain items that are praised above others, so too will products that forever exist hated at higher rates by the consumer base. In the steak section of the discount chain, Aldi, lies a select array of beef products that disappointed shoppers collectively swear against — and all of them involve a ready-mixed seasoning or sauce.
Though the intention of marinades and seasonings are to better a steak's taste, in the case of the Aldi line of pre-marinated slabs, these coatings do anything but. Reports of artificial-tasting, bad flavor abound when it comes to the grocer's pre-seasoned packaged beef picks, which tend to be communally referred to by one simple, yet effective, adjective: gross. To avoid the disappointment of biting into your meal and being turned off by the iffy taste, consider purchasing a plain cut and creating a homemade flavor bath instead. Without the alleged calamity of pre-injected flavor, you may very well be more satisfied with your meal.
Take advantage of the grocer's online recipe bank to complement your beef purchase
You've purchased your perfect steak cut from Aldi, and excitedly taken it home. Now you're sitting in your kitchen, staring at a pan on the stove, and waiting for cooking inspiration to strike ... but beef-induced culinary innovation remains just beyond your reach. If you anticipate struggling with ideas in regard to the preparation of your Aldi steak pick, be encouraged. In just the way the company's epic discounts can save your wallet, it can likewise swoop in and save your kitchen-inspo slump, too.
Little do many shoppers know, Aldi has a published recipe bank on its website open to the public which includes — you guessed it — a plethora of delicious steak-centered recipes. Fancy some Argentinian skirt steak tacos, Cajun-crusted ribeyes, or a crunchy ranch cube steak? What about cranberry beef stew, grilled steak skewers with a pear slaw on the side, or tequila-and-beef barbacoa? These are just a few of the Aldi-inspired creations you can whip up with nothing but an assortment of ingredients, and your newly-purchased discount beef. We wish you happy cooking, and the irreplaceable satisfaction of steak-induced bliss.