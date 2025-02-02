The Major Scandal That Will Always Haunt Quaker Oats

Pesticide usage on food crops remains a controversial subject, as many consumers are naturally concerned about how harmful chemicals may impact their well-being. Quaker Oats (along with other oatmeal and cereal brands) has been linked to a possibly hazardous pesticide called chlormequat, which a 1980s study revealed can negatively impact reproduction in pigs and affect fetal development in rats. It's worth noting that, currently, chlormequat can't be used on domestic food crops, but residual amounts of the chemical may be present in some imported items. Additionally, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) would like to expand usage so that the pesticide can be directly applied to American-grown crops. While this hasn't yet come to pass, a 2024 study conducted by the Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology found that 90% of urine samples collected in the U.S. in 2023 contained the pesticide.

However, this isn't the first time the popular cereal brand has been involved in controversy. Quaker Oats was subject to a bizarre lawsuit stemming from a scientific research study conducted in the 1940s that entailed feeding radioactive cereal and milk to vulnerable children living in a boys' home. The experiments were only discovered decades later, and Quaker Oats (along with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology) settled the suit for $1.85 million. While Quaker Oats isn't the only brand involved in this more recent controversy, it does belie the brand's reputation as a provider of wholesome, old-fashioned foods.