Chef-Approved Ingredients For Perfectly Creamy Vegan Soups

Making a creamy vegan soup that's just as rich and satisfying as a traditional, dairy-based option can feel like a challenge, especially when store-bought plant-based milks leave your broth too thin or vegan heavy cream alternatives are pricier than their dairy counterparts. But the secret to that perfect velvety texture isn't always in a specialty product — it's also in smart ingredient choices that are easy to find and even easier to use. Lucky for you, Mashed spoke with Suresh Sundas, chef of acclaimed D.C.-based restaurant Daru, to get his go-to recommendations for crafting creamy, flavorful vegan soups — the kind that'll have you channeling Adam Driver with a satisfied, "Mm, good soup."

Advertisement

"To make a creamy vegan soup," Sundas said, "I use ingredients like soaked cashews, coconut milk, or starchy vegetables like potatoes and cauliflower for a rich texture, and I blend them thoroughly for smoothness." When blended, these ingredients create that silky mouthfeel dairy usually provides. Beyond their culinary magic, these additions also provide various nutritional benefits. Cashews are naturally rich in fats and proteins, coconut milk (perfect for many creative applications) offers essential electrolytes, and starchy vegetables like potatoes are packed with fiber and complex carbohydrates. Meanwhile, non-starchy vegetables like cauliflower are lower in calories and carbs, making your soup both tasty and wholesome.

Advertisement