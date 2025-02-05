What Happened To The Iconic Budweiser Frogs?

Featured in Mashed's list of the best Budweiser Super Bowl commercials (along with ads showcasing galloping Clydesdales and a lively phone conversation between friends), the Budweiser frogs were part of a wildly popular '90s ad campaign that had more plot twists and turns than a daytime soap opera. The three frogs, cutely named Bud, Weis, and Er (which was also their catchphrase), went through lots of trials and tribulations during their advertising run, from getting caught in an ice storm to surviving multiple assassination attempts perpetrated by a vengeful lizard named Louie — who was aggrieved that the frogs were chosen to star in the commercials instead of him. Louie eventually got his break, replacing Weis.

Advertisement

Like all good things, the Budweiser frogs' reign over the TV landscape came to an end in 1999. While the frogs (and Budweiser) were criticized for making beer more attractive to children, that wasn't the reason for their demise. According to Bob Lachky, then vice president of brand management at Budweiser's parent company, Anheuser-Busch, most of the beer company's mascots had a lifespan of about two years before new advertising concepts were pursued. News of their "firing" was delivered courtesy of yet another Budweiser TV ad in which Louie explained that they were all getting the axe.