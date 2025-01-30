Some States Are Feeling Egg Price Inflation Harder Than The Rest. Here's Why

Americans all over agree, eggs are too expensive. The average cost of a dozen eggs went up nearly 37% last year, and prices are expected to keep rising, thanks to supply issues stemming from outbreaks of bird flu. Unfortunately, eggs in some states are even more expensive than the national average of $6.55 per dozen due to higher animal welfare standards.

Oregon, California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Washington, Colorado, and Michigan require that all eggs sold within their borders are laid by cage-free hens. While cage-free eggs are often more expensive than the caged alternative, they are even costlier now thanks to bird flu's significant strain on the egg industry.

Owing to avian influenza's high transmissibility and fatality in chickens, when the virus is detected in one bird, entire flocks are culled. Consequently, farms are having difficulty recovering because it can take months to sanitize an infected barn and replace an entire flock of chickens. Rapid viral spread and slow farm recovery leave little room for relief at the grocery store.

