Some States Are Feeling Egg Price Inflation Harder Than The Rest. Here's Why
Americans all over agree, eggs are too expensive. The average cost of a dozen eggs went up nearly 37% last year, and prices are expected to keep rising, thanks to supply issues stemming from outbreaks of bird flu. Unfortunately, eggs in some states are even more expensive than the national average of $6.55 per dozen due to higher animal welfare standards.
Oregon, California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Washington, Colorado, and Michigan require that all eggs sold within their borders are laid by cage-free hens. While cage-free eggs are often more expensive than the caged alternative, they are even costlier now thanks to bird flu's significant strain on the egg industry.
Owing to avian influenza's high transmissibility and fatality in chickens, when the virus is detected in one bird, entire flocks are culled. Consequently, farms are having difficulty recovering because it can take months to sanitize an infected barn and replace an entire flock of chickens. Rapid viral spread and slow farm recovery leave little room for relief at the grocery store.
Ways around the ever-increasing cost of eggs
Bird flu may be keeping eggs unusually expensive, especially in states that mandate cage-free eggs. Nevertheless, there are good ethical reasons for the requirement. Many poultry farms keep laying hens in deplorable conditions. This may be especially true of facilities that provide cheap eggs you find on sale. It seems that less expensive options can come at their own price.
Rather than reaching for relatively inexpensive eggs that may be produced in nightmarish conditions, consider range of options to offset high egg prices. Alternatives like liquid eggs, powdered eggs, or egg substitutes can be significantly more cost effective than a typical dozen shelled eggs.
If you have the capital, buying eggs in bulk can yield significant savings per egg. And don't be afraid to keep them long enough to use every single one: Eggs can keep up to five weeks in the refrigerator, often weeks past the "best by" date printed on the carton.