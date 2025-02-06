Red Robin Vs Texas Roadhouse: Which Burger Is Better?

It's hard to visit an American restaurant and not find a burger somewhere on the menu. From steakhouses to seafood joints, the cheeseburger can be anything from a fallback item for picky eaters to a gourmet signature dish. There are plenty of restaurant chains that specialize in this special sandwich, but that doesn't necessarily mean that a burger-first joint always has the better option.

Advertisement

One such burger-based establishment is Red Robin Gourmet Burgers. Most commonly billed as just Red Robin, the chain has been filling buns with beef and a bevy of toppings since 1969. With over 500 locations across the US and Canada, it is an international burger bastion.

On the flip side is Texas Roadhouse, a steakhouse offering just a few token burgers. So which is better? Does Red Robin have the edge because burgers are at the center of what they do, or can Texas Roadhouse compete? I tried two burgers from both places to find out who really has the better burger.