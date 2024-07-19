Fast Food Burger Buns Ranked From Worst To Best

Bun quality might not be the first thing that comes to mind when sitting down to eat a hamburger, but that doesn't mean the bun is anything less than a pivotal burger component. After all, it's hardly controversial to suggest that a patty in between two halves of a bun is all that's necessary to constitute a hamburger — the fancy toppings and sides are just a bonus!

In order to rank the those all-important burger buns at many of the biggest fast food spots, I visited 13 of the most popular national chains that serve hamburgers. My first step in determining bun quality was removing the bun from the burger entirely and tasting it on its own. After that, I reassembled the burger and analyzed how the bun contributes to the finished product, taking into consideration both its flavor and texture. As it turns out, bun quality ranges somewhat significantly from chain to chain. We'll get more into the methodology at the end, but for now here's my ranking of fast food burger buns from worst to best.