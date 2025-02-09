How To Know If Your Sour Cream Is No Longer Safe To Eat

Sour cream is a versatile star in the kitchen, adding tangy creaminess to Mexican food, dips, soups, baked goods, and even desserts. Still, the name and unusual nature of the ingredient may create a little uncertainty about just how long that carton is good to use. The USDA offers a relatively wide range of one to three weeks, forcing home cooks to decide for themselves. Fortunately, it's relatively easy to figure out if your sour cream is no longer safe to eat, thanks to a few telltale signs.

Advertisement

The most obvious and immediately apparent signals that the sour cream is no longer edible are visual. First, any mold growing on the surface of it is a surefire sign to toss out the container. Don't just scoop out or remove any moldy spots, as the fungus might have spread through the entire portion by the time you're able to see it. In addition, changes to sour cream's traditional pure-white color to yellow or gray also suggest it may be past its prime.