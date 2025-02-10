The One Swap That Makes Brooklyn Blackout Cake Even Tastier

Here's the real tragedy of Brooklyn blackout cake: Nobody is ever going to taste the real thing. Generally speaking, the dessert combines layers of moist devil's food cake with a chocolate-pudding filling, covered with a rich, ganache-like frosting and finally coated with chocolate-cake crumbs. This famous creation came from the kitchen of Ebinger's, a family-owned Brooklyn bakery that was wildly popular in the 20th century. But when Ebinger's closed in 1972 after a 74-year run, its beloved cake also disappeared. Brooklynites were bereft: A New York Times writer trying to recreate the cake for a 1992 cookbook went through 15 different versions just trying to engineer the old magic.

Advertisement

If getting the real thing is impossible, that does free you up to experiment a bit. Obviously there's nothing wrong with a cake that's essentially chocolate piled on chocolate. Still, there's one easy way to make Brooklyn blackout cake a little livelier — and a whole lot tastier. In the original version, the crumb coating is made from the sliced-off tops of the cakes, so it's not really introducing anything new into the mix. Why not swap out that crumb coating for crushed store-bought cookies? They're crunchier than cake crumbs, offering a bright pop of texture in addition to whatever new flavors (Oreo, gingersnap, vanilla wafers, and so on) that you want to introduce.