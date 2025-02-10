The One Swap That Makes Brooklyn Blackout Cake Even Tastier
Here's the real tragedy of Brooklyn blackout cake: Nobody is ever going to taste the real thing. Generally speaking, the dessert combines layers of moist devil's food cake with a chocolate-pudding filling, covered with a rich, ganache-like frosting and finally coated with chocolate-cake crumbs. This famous creation came from the kitchen of Ebinger's, a family-owned Brooklyn bakery that was wildly popular in the 20th century. But when Ebinger's closed in 1972 after a 74-year run, its beloved cake also disappeared. Brooklynites were bereft: A New York Times writer trying to recreate the cake for a 1992 cookbook went through 15 different versions just trying to engineer the old magic.
If getting the real thing is impossible, that does free you up to experiment a bit. Obviously there's nothing wrong with a cake that's essentially chocolate piled on chocolate. Still, there's one easy way to make Brooklyn blackout cake a little livelier — and a whole lot tastier. In the original version, the crumb coating is made from the sliced-off tops of the cakes, so it's not really introducing anything new into the mix. Why not swap out that crumb coating for crushed store-bought cookies? They're crunchier than cake crumbs, offering a bright pop of texture in addition to whatever new flavors (Oreo, gingersnap, vanilla wafers, and so on) that you want to introduce.
How to give your Brooklyn blackout cake a cookie-crumb coating
The options are pretty much endless, though you'll want to look for cookies on the crispier end of the spectrum — i.e., no Fig Newtons. (Here's some of our favorite store-bought cookies for inspiration.) With its chocolate pudding filling, Brooklyn blackout cake already has a bit of a nostalgic dirt cake vibe — which you could enhance by coating it with crushed Oreos, one of the central elements of dirt cake. Nutter Butters will take the flavor closer to the classic chocolate-peanut butter matchup. Try gingersnaps for a spicier note, but if you want the warm flavors of gingersnaps but less spice, Biscoff is a good alternative — so are graham crackers. (Coating with crushed graham crackers and mini marshmallows? That's a s'mores blackout cake.) Vanilla wafers offer an even milder flavor, solid crunch factor, and a good aesthetic contrast with the dark-colored cake.
The easiest way to make cookie crumbs is with a food processor: Simply pulse until you get the texture you want. (With any cookies with a creamy filling, like Oreos, take care not to overdo it, lest you inadvertently make cookie butter.) If you don't have a food processor, no worries: Just put the cookies in a plastic zipper bag, seal it, and use a rolling pin to crush them up. It's all downhill from there. Just lightly press the crumbs against the sides of your frosted cake to adhere them to the icing.