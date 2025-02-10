The Five Guys Hidden Menu Trick You Need To Unlock The Perfect Hot Dog

There's no doubt Five Guys is best known for its hamburgers. But diners shouldn't sleep on the chain's all-beef hot dogs, either. They're split lengthwise before grilling to add a flavorful caramelized char before buyers get the opportunity to dress them up with the same tasty toppings available for the chain's burgers. That's where this handy, free, hidden menu hack comes in.

Lurking among the numerous toppings available are the perfect ingredients for a Chicago-style hot dog. To do it, add pickle, tomato, onion, mustard, relish, peppers, and salt to your dog, all of which are free. That's a good thing, considering the cost was the most significant factor when ranking the Five Guys dog relatively low on Mashed's look at fast food hot dogs, ranked worst to best.

Chicago dog purists might object somewhat to the order. They'd note that true Chicago dogs are served on poppy seed buns and use tangy, spicy sport peppers instead of the jalapenos or green peppers available on Five Guys' menu. Still, it allows those outside the Chicagoland area to enjoy a version of this famous regional treat at an easy-to-find chain burger joint.

