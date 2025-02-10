The Five Guys Hidden Menu Trick You Need To Unlock The Perfect Hot Dog
There's no doubt Five Guys is best known for its hamburgers. But diners shouldn't sleep on the chain's all-beef hot dogs, either. They're split lengthwise before grilling to add a flavorful caramelized char before buyers get the opportunity to dress them up with the same tasty toppings available for the chain's burgers. That's where this handy, free, hidden menu hack comes in.
Lurking among the numerous toppings available are the perfect ingredients for a Chicago-style hot dog. To do it, add pickle, tomato, onion, mustard, relish, peppers, and salt to your dog, all of which are free. That's a good thing, considering the cost was the most significant factor when ranking the Five Guys dog relatively low on Mashed's look at fast food hot dogs, ranked worst to best.
Chicago dog purists might object somewhat to the order. They'd note that true Chicago dogs are served on poppy seed buns and use tangy, spicy sport peppers instead of the jalapenos or green peppers available on Five Guys' menu. Still, it allows those outside the Chicagoland area to enjoy a version of this famous regional treat at an easy-to-find chain burger joint.
One of many secret menu items
For many, orders like this and others on the chain's so-called "hidden menu" can be a revelation. Other secret menu items you can order at Five Guys include a patty melt (with bread replacing the burger's typical bun), a vegetarian BLT (with mushrooms replacing the bacon), or even a replica of In-N-Out Burger's famous animal-style fries (by mixing mayo, ketchup, and relish on top of onion and cheese fries). With so many topping possibilities and combinations, there are a nearly limitless number of options out there waiting to be discovered, too.
At the same time, some people would argue that certain common pairings fall into the category of Five Guys menu items you should never order, such as the hot dog with cheese. Instead, stick to this tried-and-true combination that's been satisfying Chicagoans and hot dog enthusiasts for decades. All you need to do to unlock it is ask!