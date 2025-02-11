The Orange Peeling Hack That's Almost Too Good To Be True

Here's the thing about oranges: Sometimes, the reward of eating one just isn't worth the effort required to peel it. Don't get us wrong. Oranges are sweet, juicy, and delicious — and there are loads of amazing recipes to try if you love them. If only there was a less-tedious way to access the goods.

Well, thanks to a TikTok video from user @anna.antonje, we found one. We're not talking about the trick that requires you to carve a ring around the circumference of the fruit that's deep enough to cut through the skin but not so deep that it penetrates the flesh. (Is it just us, or does that sound kind of hard?) The only knife work this hack requires is one slice right down the middle of the fruit to cut it cleanly in half.

Once you have two halves of an orange, simply use your thumbs to press on the back center of one half and push the peel inside-out. This motion forces the individual sections (or carpels) of the orange to separate from one another and detach from the peel. As commented on @anna.antonje's TikTok by one person who's presumably been wrestling with orange peels their whole life, "No way!"

