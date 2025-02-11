The Easy Trick For Getting Crispier Fries In The Air Fryer

To master the art of making golden-brown French fries in the air fryer, there's one simple step that cannot be ignored: shaking the basket. This tried-and-true maneuver ensures that the fries are exposed to an even amount of heat, giving you a delicious homemade side. Forgetting to jiggle the basket is among the mistakes everyone makes when cooking fries in an air fryer, in addition to not letting your potatoes soak first and not sprinkling salt over the fries immediately after they're done cooking.

This seemingly small action is, in fact, the secret to flawless air-fried foods. Air fryers work by using convection heat, which means hot air is constantly moving around your food. However, without rotating, shaking, or stirring the food (in this case, fries), some pieces may not get enough exposure. This leads to an inconsistent batch. Shaking the basket every 5 to 10 minutes will help prevent this issue.