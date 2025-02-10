11 Infamous Kitchen Nightmares Restaurants That Are Still Open

The entire purpose of Gordon Ramsay's "Kitchen Nightmares" is to bring restaurants that are struggling to crawl back up to steady feet. Ramsay appears to do a great job of this when taking creative control of a restaurant and advising owners on their practices. However, when the cameras are gone and owners are left once again to run their restaurants themselves, not everyone can cut it. Some gems of the show, though, are still around years after their TV debut.

One untold truth of "Kitchen Nightmares" is that the success rate of the series' restaurants is likely a lot lower than you think. The first two American seasons had a dismal 0% success rate, with none of the restaurants Ramsay "saved" in these seasons still remaining open. The original U.K. version of the show isn't any better, with an average of less than one restaurant per season still open now. The vast majority of the restaurants from the very best "Kitchen Nightmares" episodes are long gone, but some have benefited from Ramsay's intervention. Here are some of the most hectic, infamous restaurants on "Kitchen Nightmares" that are still around today.