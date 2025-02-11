What Elon Musk Actually Eats

As one of the richest people in the world, Elon Musk doesn't have the same roadblocks as the rest of us normal people when it comes to traveling. The world is quite literally his oyster, and he has traveled far and wide, trying cultural food along the way. Before he was the owner of X, Musk took to the platform to express his love of one food in particular. When commenting on an X post by Whole Mars Catalog, he said, "Had the most amazing kebab ever just outside of Tacheles. Too bad that place got torn down. It was awesome."

Advertisement

This experience in Berlin that Musk shared inspired other commenters to ask about his food preferences. In response to one such inquiry, Musk claimed that his all time favorite German food was döner kebab. This is a street food dish that is built around shaved meat that is roasted vertically over the course of many hours. Typically, it would be served on sandwiched flatbread, with any number of vegetables and sauces. Sounds delish.

Döner kebab is one of the ultimate German foods you should try before you die, so Musk is pretty spot on with his love for the dish. However, the dish isn't strictly German. This traditionally Turkish dish is referred to as shawarma in the Middle East. The slow roasted meat that the dish is built around is very similar to the Greek gyro as well.

Advertisement