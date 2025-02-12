Sweet and Savory Jalapeño Cheese Tarts Recipe

Pairing contrasting flavors is a surefire way to create a delicious complexity in a dish. Sweet and salty, tart and spicy, all the different elements combine to create something more than the sum of its parts. Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins shares this sweet and savory jalapeño cheese tart recipe that successfully puts this notion to the test, combining a variety of assertive flavors into one creamy, flaky bite. Ready-made puff pastry gets a cheesy filling topped with sliced jalapeño, and the whole thing is brushed with a sweet-hot pepper jelly glaze.

"If you're a fan of jalapeño poppers (like me), you'll love this sweet and savory (and bacon-y) tart version," she comments and describes, "The creamy-cheesy aspect balances the vibrant, zesty green jalapeños while the bacon and buttery puff pastry pairs perfectly with the sweet and fiery pepper jelly." The combination is a treat from start to finish, and while the tarts come out of the oven all golden and impressive, they're actually pretty straightforward to whip up. While there's no shortage of ways to enjoy them, Watkins recommends, "These tarts can be served as hearty appetizers or as a savory addition to a festive brunch spread." They also make a delicious lunch or light dinner paired with a bowl of soup or a salad.

