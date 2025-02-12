Sweet And Savory Jalapeño Cheese Tarts Recipe
Pairing contrasting flavors is a surefire way to create a delicious complexity in a dish. Sweet and salty, tart and spicy, all the different elements combine to create something more than the sum of its parts. Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins shares this sweet and savory jalapeño cheese tart recipe that successfully puts this notion to the test, combining a variety of assertive flavors into one creamy, flaky bite. Ready-made puff pastry gets a cheesy filling topped with sliced jalapeño, and the whole thing is brushed with a sweet-hot pepper jelly glaze.
"If you're a fan of jalapeño poppers (like me), you'll love this sweet and savory (and bacon-y) tart version," she comments and describes, "The creamy-cheesy aspect balances the vibrant, zesty green jalapeños while the bacon and buttery puff pastry pairs perfectly with the sweet and fiery pepper jelly." The combination is a treat from start to finish, and while the tarts come out of the oven all golden and impressive, they're actually pretty straightforward to whip up. While there's no shortage of ways to enjoy them, Watkins recommends, "These tarts can be served as hearty appetizers or as a savory addition to a festive brunch spread." They also make a delicious lunch or light dinner paired with a bowl of soup or a salad.
Gather the ingredients for sweet and savory jalapeño cheese tarts
For this sweet and savory jalapeño cheese tart recipe, start by thawing puff pastry sheets and softening a block of cream cheese. Next, you'll need grated Colby or cheddar cheese, chopped fresh scallions, cooked slices of bacon (chopped), jalapeños (one seeded and chopped and the other sliced), an egg (beaten), pepper jelly, and hot water.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Prep the baking sheet
Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 3: Split the pastry
Portion the puff pastry sheets into 9 rectangles.
Step 4: Transfer the pastry to sheet
Place the pastry rectangles on the prepared baking sheet.
Step 5: Prick the pastry with fork
Using a fork, dock the center of each rectangle, leaving about ¼-inch of border around the edges.
Step 6: Add cheese, scallions, bacon, and jalapeño to bowl
Place the cream cheese, Colby cheese, scallions, bacon, and chopped jalapeño in a large bowl.
Step 7: Mix to combine
Stir the mixture until thoroughly combined.
Step 8: Top the pastry with the cheese mixture
Spoon about 3 tablespoons of the mixture into the center of each puff rectangle.
Step 9: Spread the cheese mixture
Gently spread the mixture, filling the centers (but not exceeding those borders).
Step 10: Add jalapeño slices
Top each with a couple of slices of jalapeño.
Step 11: Brush with egg
Brush the borders with the beaten egg and place the baking sheet in the oven.
Step 12: Bake the tarts
Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown.
Step 13: Whisk pepper jelly with hot water
Meanwhile, place the pepper jelly in a medium bowl, add the hot water, and whisk until runny. (If the jelly is still clumpy, warm it in the microwave until runny, in 20-second intervals).
Step 14: Brush the baked tarts with jelly
Once the tarts are removed from the oven, while they're still hot, brush the jelly over the tarts in a thin layer.
Step 15: Cool and serve the tarts
Once coated, set the tarts aside on a wire rack to cool slightly (just enough to be able to handle), and serve.
Sweet and Savory Jalapeño Cheese Tarts Recipe
These easy and versatile sweet and savory jalapeño tarts combine a rich cheesy filling with crispy buttery puff pastry, fresh jalapeño, and spicy pepper jelly.
Ingredients
- 1 ⅓ sheets puff pastry, thawed
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup grated Colby or cheddar cheese
- ½ cup chopped fresh scallions
- 8 cooked slices of bacon, chopped
- 1 jalapeño, seeded and chopped
- 1 jalapeño, sliced
- 1 egg, beaten
- ⅓ cup pepper jelly
- 1 tablespoon hot water
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Portion the puff pastry sheets into 9 rectangles.
- Place the pastry rectangles on the prepared baking sheet.
- Using a fork, dock the center of each rectangle, leaving about ¼-inch of border around the edges.
- Place the cream cheese, Colby cheese, scallions, bacon, and chopped jalapeño in a large bowl.
- Stir the mixture until thoroughly combined.
- Spoon about 3 tablespoons of the mixture into the center of each puff rectangle.
- Gently spread the mixture, filling the centers (but not exceeding those borders).
- Top each with a couple of slices of jalapeño.
- Brush the borders with the beaten egg and place the baking sheet in the oven.
- Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown.
- Meanwhile, place the pepper jelly in a medium bowl, add the hot water, and whisk until runny. (If the jelly is still clumpy, warm it in the microwave until runny, in 20-second intervals).
- Once the tarts are removed from the oven, while they're still hot, brush the jelly over the tarts in a thin layer.
- Once coated, set the tarts aside on a wire rack to cool slightly (just enough to be able to handle), and serve.
What are some tips for preparing these for a party?
These sweet and savory jalapeño cheese tarts are perfect to prepare for any party, thanks to their deliciousness and ease of portability. Even better, you can prep a few components ahead of time so there's less to do right before your guests arrive. For starters, Watkins notes, "The cream cheese filling (with the grated cheese, bacon, and diced jalapeños) can be made a day or two in advance and refrigerated." She recommends leaving enough time to bring the mixture to room temperature so that it's easy to spread onto the puff pastry.
If your appetizer selection includes a wide variety of treats and you're looking for more of a bite-sized option, it's easy to make these smaller. Watkins instructs: "Portion the puff pastry into little squares (that will fit cozily into a muffin tin), spoon the cream cheese filling into the center, dot with sliced jalapeños, brush the exposed puff with egg wash, and bake until golden and crisp." Then, brush the pepper jelly over the surface as per the recipe, and let the mini tarts cool down before removing them from the tin.
What substitutions can you try with this recipe?
The contrasting flavors in this recipe work really well together, but you can play around with the specific components according to your taste preferences or what you have on hand. Watkins has some suggestions, starting with the cheese filling. "Cheddar or Colby cheese are my favorites for this recipe but feel free to swap out with another decent melting cheese, like mozzarella, pepper jack (for even more fiery flavor), Monterey jack, or Muenster." These alternatives will all slightly modify the taste without major change.
As for the other add-ins, Watkins notes, "If you'd like to keep these vegetarian, you can remove the bacon or sub with a vegetarian alternative." This could include a faux meat product or roasted mushrooms. The spice factor might be an issue if you prefer a milder flavor. "If you want to reduce the heat some, use only half a jalapeño for the filling (the diced jalapeño) or omit the diced jalapeño and just top each tart with a couple slices," Watkins recommends. As well, if you don't have access to fresh peppers she suggests, "You can also use canned diced green chili peppers/jalapeños instead of the diced jalapeño in the filling."