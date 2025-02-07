A Popular Italian Dessert Hits The Shelves At Costco
Dessert fans, brace yourselves — we've got another Costco bakery item you need to know about. If you liked Costco's fan-favorite tiramisu cake and also happen to be a cheesecake lover, you'll be happy to hear the warehouse retail giant has brought the two delicious items together in a new bakery treat: tiramisu cheesecake.
As described in a Reddit post from February 6, this new tiramisu cheesecake features a graham and cocoa crust with a mascarpone cheese batter and cold brew whipped topping. Weighing in at a generous 4.5 pounds, it's definitely hefty enough to serve at a party or family gathering (or you can keep it all to yourself — we won't tell). At $23.99, it's pretty reasonable for a nearly 5-pound gourmet dessert.
This tiramisu cheesecake was spotted at a Costco in Washington state, and it's generating lots of excitement among those with a sweet tooth. However, inventory can vary from store to store, so be sure to check your local Costco to determine availability. Whatever you do, just don't leave the cheesecake on the counter, as it's likely to spoil if you don't keep it refrigerated — and what a travesty that would be.
What people are saying about Costco's tiramisu cheesecake
Despite how delicious this new Costco dessert sounds, customer reactions are mixed. One Reddit user simply commented, "My two favorite things in one!" Others, however, have noted that the coffee flavor in the cheesecake is really strong, which may appeal to coffee lovers but could be overpowering to those who prefer a milder taste. "My husband really enjoyed it but he likes strong coffee flavors," another commenter shared.
Some people took issue with the size of the dessert. "They seriously need to do smaller versions of these," one poster argued, adding, "We don't buy these because it is not possible for 2 people to finish it in time with reasonable portions. It is not like you can freeze it either."
While cheesecake might be one of those bakery items you should think twice about buying from Costco because of its portion size, we think it's worth mentioning that cheesecake does typically freeze well, despite some Redditors' concerns. In another Reddit thread, many users shared that they've successfully frozen Costco's cheesecakes before, so it might be worth a try if you're concerned about your household finishing the dessert.