A Popular Italian Dessert Hits The Shelves At Costco

Dessert fans, brace yourselves — we've got another Costco bakery item you need to know about. If you liked Costco's fan-favorite tiramisu cake and also happen to be a cheesecake lover, you'll be happy to hear the warehouse retail giant has brought the two delicious items together in a new bakery treat: tiramisu cheesecake.

As described in a Reddit post from February 6, this new tiramisu cheesecake features a graham and cocoa crust with a mascarpone cheese batter and cold brew whipped topping. Weighing in at a generous 4.5 pounds, it's definitely hefty enough to serve at a party or family gathering (or you can keep it all to yourself — we won't tell). At $23.99, it's pretty reasonable for a nearly 5-pound gourmet dessert.

This tiramisu cheesecake was spotted at a Costco in Washington state, and it's generating lots of excitement among those with a sweet tooth. However, inventory can vary from store to store, so be sure to check your local Costco to determine availability. Whatever you do, just don't leave the cheesecake on the counter, as it's likely to spoil if you don't keep it refrigerated — and what a travesty that would be.

