The Complete History Of Red Dye No. 3 In Food

When red dye No. 3 was federally outlawed in the U.S. on January 15, 2025, it marked a turning point for future food production on the domestic market. The popular red dye — also called Red No. 3, FD&C Red No. 3, Erythrosine, E127, and Red 3 — is a known carcinogen, but it's been brightening up our food for over a century.

If you were unmoved by the news, you're not alone. To some degree, Americans have been conditioned to accept widespread use of artificial dyes in food as an inevitable fact of modern life. Now that the U.S. has enacted a Red No. 3 ban, it makes us wonder how this synthetic dye got into food in the first place.

Japan, China, Australia, New Zealand, and a host of European nations shifted away from using Red No. 3 in processed foods years ago. The U.S. — not so much. One of the biggest problems with Red No. 3 is its prevalence in breakfast cereals and candy marketed toward kids. Marketing harmful chemicals to impressionable youth presents some obvious fundamental flaws, yet the U.S. has been slow to remedy the situation.

Red No. 3 has been singled out due to its cancer-causing properties, but most of the artificial dyes regularly used in processed food come with their own set of adverse health effects. So far, it's red dye that's gotten the thumbs down from federal health officials, but Red No. 3 didn't go from hot to not overnight. This is how it went down.