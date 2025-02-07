5 Types Of Food That The Red Dye No 3 Ban Is Going To Impact

The impact of the Red Dye No. 3 ban also extends to iconic desserts and sweet ingredients. For example, take maraschino cherries: Their neon red sheen has been an unmistakable hallmark of sundaes, cocktails, and retro baking recipes for decades. Without Red 3, these cherries will likely take on a more subdued appearance. Another treat facing changes is the Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake Bar. Known for its pink crumb coating and strawberry-flavored center, this old-school ice cream truck treat you may have forgotten will require reformulation.

Even sprinkles, the festive glitter on many cakes, cookies, and other baked goods, will not be spared from the ban. Betty Crocker nonpareil sprinkles, a go-to for countless celebrations, will need to alter its formula. Although there is a possibility that some brands will simply switch to other synthetic dyes like Red 40, manufacturers may now face the delicate task of preserving the festive character of these products while transitioning to natural dyes.

This shift marks the end of an era for Red Dye No. 3, but it also represents progress in food safety and innovation. As artificial dyes fade into the background, natural alternatives take center stage, offering healthier, more sustainable options for future generations. The transition may seem bittersweet for those nostalgic for the bright colors of their favorite treats. Still, it paves the way for a new chapter in food manufacturing that prioritizes transparency, health, and creativity.

