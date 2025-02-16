Why King Salmon Is So Expensive

Among the different types of salmon you could choose to cook, king salmon is the priciest. According to Quality Seafood Delivery, the fish can cost anywhere from $30 to $70 per pound on average when wild-caught. For comparison, a King salmon fillet from a Whole Foods in Los Angeles costs $29.99 per pound, while an Atlantic salmon fillet costs $11.99 per pound. (Keep in mind that prices can vary over time and across stores.) Part of what makes this food so highly prized is how rare and tasty it is.

Also known as Chinook, this fish has the most fat (and largest flake) of all salmon, giving it a rich, buttery flavor. Plus, it's massive, reaching up to nearly 5 feet long and weighing around 129 pounds (the average is around 3 feet long and 30 pounds). Different estimates suggest that it makes up between 0.7% and less than 0.5% of the world's salmon.

Unfortunately, overfishing, habitat destruction, and climate change have significantly reduced the population since the 1980s. Conservation efforts have benefited the fish in some locations, but several species of Chinook are listed as endangered or threatened, while even more populations were under consideration to be listed in 2024. King salmon is farmed in some parts of the world, especially New Zealand, but it isn't easy to do, as the fish need lots of space and icy waters.

