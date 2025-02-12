McDonald's Chicken Game Is About To Change. Here's What We Know
Fans of chicken have a lot to be excited about with the upcoming changes to McDonald's menu. The fast food giant is doubling down on its chicken options, not only with the long-awaited return of Snack Wraps but also new chicken strips, the McRibification of the Chicken Big Mac, and the global rollout of the popular McCrispy sandwich.
"This year, there is incredible energy for the return of Snack Wraps in the U.S., along with a few other markets," McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski said on an earnings call with investors (via Forbes). The return of Chicken Snack Wraps was already confirmed by McDonald's last year — but not the unspecified "new chicken strip offering" that Kempczinski also said is coming to the U.S. in 2025.
Chicken Selects, McDonald's previous chicken strip offering, was a cult hit during its original nine-year run as were the similar Buttermilk Crispy Tenders introduced in 2017. (The latter's run was cut short by pandemic-era supply chain issues.) However, Kempczinski's comment suggests a brand new recipe, which hopefully builds on the success of the past.
Sandwiches anchor McDonald's chicken offerings
Chicken sandwiches are a hugely popular menu item in fast food, and the McCrispy, which became one of McDonald's billion-dollar brands in 2023, is no exception. "We continue to roll out McCrispy," Kempczinski said on the call, "which is now in over 70 markets and will be available in nearly all markets by the end of 2025."
While the strong sales of the McCrispy have earned it a permanent spot on McDonald's menus around the world, the Golden Arches is also upping its chicken sandwich game with a limited-time offering that we have seen before: the Chicken Big Mac.
Much like McDonald's strategically releases and discontinues the McRib to stimulate customer demand, the company will "continue to pulse in the Chicken Big Mac as a limited time-only offering over time," Kempczinski states. The unusual taste of a Chicken Big Mac may not be for everyone, but the uniqueness of two tempura-fried chicken patties — essentially two giant McNuggets — is certainly tempting.