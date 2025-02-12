McDonald's Chicken Game Is About To Change. Here's What We Know

Fans of chicken have a lot to be excited about with the upcoming changes to McDonald's menu. The fast food giant is doubling down on its chicken options, not only with the long-awaited return of Snack Wraps but also new chicken strips, the McRibification of the Chicken Big Mac, and the global rollout of the popular McCrispy sandwich.

"This year, there is incredible energy for the return of Snack Wraps in the U.S., along with a few other markets," McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski said on an earnings call with investors (via Forbes). The return of Chicken Snack Wraps was already confirmed by McDonald's last year — but not the unspecified "new chicken strip offering" that Kempczinski also said is coming to the U.S. in 2025.

Chicken Selects, McDonald's previous chicken strip offering, was a cult hit during its original nine-year run as were the similar Buttermilk Crispy Tenders introduced in 2017. (The latter's run was cut short by pandemic-era supply chain issues.) However, Kempczinski's comment suggests a brand new recipe, which hopefully builds on the success of the past.

