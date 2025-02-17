Think Twice Before Using Extra Virgin Olive Oil When Grilling Your Steak

Juicy, seared to perfection, and infused with a smoky char, a sizzling steak fresh off the grill should be an experience. But if you've been reaching for your favorite extra virgin olive oil to prep that ribeye or New York strip for the grates, you might actually be doing more harm than good. Among the many common mistakes people make when grilling steaks, like cutting the steak mid-grill and forgetting to let the beef rest before enjoying it, using extra virgin olive oil as your fat of choice is a barbecue blunder. While EVOO is often praised as a kitchen essential, its characteristics make it a poor choice for high-heat grilling.

One of the biggest issues with extra virgin olive oil is its low smoke point — the temperature at which a cooking oil starts to produce visible smoke when exposed to heat. Unlike other oils that can withstand higher temperatures, olive oil begins to break down around 325 to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. However, a hot grill can easily exceed 500 degrees, meaning the oil will start to smoke, burn, and degrade before your steak gets a proper sear. This affects the integrity of the oil and introduces unpleasant, bitter compounds that interfere with the meat's flavor.