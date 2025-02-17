Think Twice Before Using Extra Virgin Olive Oil When Grilling Your Steak
Juicy, seared to perfection, and infused with a smoky char, a sizzling steak fresh off the grill should be an experience. But if you've been reaching for your favorite extra virgin olive oil to prep that ribeye or New York strip for the grates, you might actually be doing more harm than good. Among the many common mistakes people make when grilling steaks, like cutting the steak mid-grill and forgetting to let the beef rest before enjoying it, using extra virgin olive oil as your fat of choice is a barbecue blunder. While EVOO is often praised as a kitchen essential, its characteristics make it a poor choice for high-heat grilling.
One of the biggest issues with extra virgin olive oil is its low smoke point — the temperature at which a cooking oil starts to produce visible smoke when exposed to heat. Unlike other oils that can withstand higher temperatures, olive oil begins to break down around 325 to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. However, a hot grill can easily exceed 500 degrees, meaning the oil will start to smoke, burn, and degrade before your steak gets a proper sear. This affects the integrity of the oil and introduces unpleasant, bitter compounds that interfere with the meat's flavor.
Extra virgin olive oil's smoke point is too low for grilling
A grilled steak develops a flavorful crust through the Maillard reaction — the browning process in which heat transforms proteins and natural sugars into a savory, caramelized exterior. Because extra virgin olive oil burns so quickly, it can create an inconsistent sear, leaving patches of charred bitterness. The natural flavors of EVOO may be another drawback. Some varieties' grassy, peppery, or slightly fruity notes work wonders in recipes for salads, roasted veggies, marinades, and baked goods, but they can compete with the bold, smoky depth grilling imparts to steak.
For best results, opt for fats that can handle the heat. For instance, avocado oil, peanut oil, and sunflower oil have higher smoke points than olive oil and can develop a lovely, crisp sear without the fuss. No matter which oil you choose, always remember to pat the steak dry, season it generously, and let the direct heat from the grates do the work. Then, once it's off the grill, feel free to drizzle a bit of extra virgin olive oil over the meat for moisture.
Grilling steak is all about coaxing out the meat's deep complexities. So, let olive oil shine where it belongs, and give your steak the char it deserves. (And if you're deciding which cut to toss on the gridiron, we've ranked the top 10 cuts of steak to grill.)