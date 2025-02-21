Elevate Your French Dip With Bobby Flay's Signature Jus

What's not to love about the French dip? Between hearty roast beef, melty cheese, and a flavor-packed au jus for dipping, it is easily one of the greatest sandwiches of all time. A crucial part of the dish is the au jus, which is typically made with drippings from the roast beef. Celebrity chef Bobby Flay uses a special ingredient in his signature jus that has our collective mouths watering: porcini mushrooms.

Advertisement

Flay demonstrates how to prepare his signature au jus on an episode of Food Network's "Beat Bobby Flay," and it's actually pretty simple. He combines beef broth, dried porcini mushrooms, onion, rosemary, and garlic. After simmering this gourmet concoction for a bit, Flay then purees the broth in a blender and strains the ingredients. "I think it has enough porcini flavor; I don't want to punch more flavor into it," he says on the episode titled "If I Dip, You Dip, We Dip."

Why do porcini mushrooms belong in a French dip au jus? They're earthy and full of umami. According to Flay, "They elevate the flavor of the beef."