Should You Blanch Broccoli? An Expert Weighs In

An important step you might be missing when cooking broccoli is blanching it first. The technique entails placing food in boiling water or exposing it to steam for a short time and rapidly cooling it. This protects the texture, taste, and appearance of fruits and vegetables. But is blanching broccoli always necessary? To find out, Mashed asked expert Andrew "Kappy" Kaplan, host of "Beyond the Plate Podcast" and Foundation for Fresh Produce Have A Plant ambassador, for his take. "It's not always crucial at home," Kaplan shares. "I roast broccoli without blanching — just toss it with oil, salt, and pepper and roast."

Delicious roasted broccoli is all about crispness and caramelization that add a pop of flavor. Blanching it first isn't needed if this is the effect you're trying to achieve. And for the crispiest texture, you should be smashing broccoli before popping it in the oven. Crispy air fryer broccoli is also simple, quick to make. and won't require blanching.

There are other cooking methods where blanching isn't ideal. For example, if you're using a wok or high-heat sautéing, Kaplan says you can skip blanching. "Smaller florets and a quicker cook time result in a slightly crunchy texture that's perfect."