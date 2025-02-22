The Key To Perfectly Moist Salmon Every Time You Bake
Although certain ingredients can seriously juice up a filet, the keys to perfectly moist baked salmon are temperature and technique. No matter how great your flavor combination is, it won't matter if you're dealing with a pitifully dry piece of fish. The secret is lower temperatures, which help prevent overcooking and drying. While baked salmon recipes typically call for a temperature of anywhere from 350 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, you're going to want to turn your oven down to no higher than 250 degrees Fahrenheit for a cooking time of around 30 to 35 minutes. The internal temperature should reach approximately 125 to 130 degrees — or a bit higher if you prefer well-done fish.
If you've baked salmon before, you might have seen a jiggly white substance pool around your filet. This is called albumin; It's a protein that helps bind fatty acids, and it is naturally extracted at high temperatures, resulting in a fish with less moisture and nutrients. If you see this white material hanging out in your pan, it's a sign you should turn the heat down next time.
Take the salmon out before it hits your ideal temperature
To better lock in those juices, bake your salmon covered in aluminum foil. Be mindful to open the foil for the last few minutes of baking to aid caramelization. You can even remove the salmon from the oven just before it hits your ideal temperature, then let it rest for a few minutes before slicing. Otherwise known as carryover cooking, this allows the residual heat to finish cooking the salmon in those final minutes. The juices will redistribute during this process, making for an extra juicy fish.
To moisten the fish further, put some thought into your flavor combinations. Baking the fish on a bed of sliced citrus adds a hit of tangy zest. Add a sprinkle of dill for the perfect lemon dill salmon recipe. Bathing the salmon in a creamy sauce (like a béchamel or hollandaise) before baking in a cast iron pan makes for a perfect creamy salmon pasta dish. Keep things extra juicy and experiment with white wine, broth, or butter sauce for other ways to cook delectable salmon.