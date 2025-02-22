The Key To Perfectly Moist Salmon Every Time You Bake

Although certain ingredients can seriously juice up a filet, the keys to perfectly moist baked salmon are temperature and technique. No matter how great your flavor combination is, it won't matter if you're dealing with a pitifully dry piece of fish. The secret is lower temperatures, which help prevent overcooking and drying. While baked salmon recipes typically call for a temperature of anywhere from 350 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, you're going to want to turn your oven down to no higher than 250 degrees Fahrenheit for a cooking time of around 30 to 35 minutes. The internal temperature should reach approximately 125 to 130 degrees — or a bit higher if you prefer well-done fish.

If you've baked salmon before, you might have seen a jiggly white substance pool around your filet. This is called albumin; It's a protein that helps bind fatty acids, and it is naturally extracted at high temperatures, resulting in a fish with less moisture and nutrients. If you see this white material hanging out in your pan, it's a sign you should turn the heat down next time.