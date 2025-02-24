What Pizza Buffets Still Exist Today?
Pizza buffets may have hit their peak in the '90s, but many of these beloved establishments have stuck around long enough to see the 2020s. Buffets have seen highs and lows, particularly over the course of the pandemic, when buffets no longer fit into set hygiene and social-distancing standards. Perfect for when you don't feel like cooking (but if you would like to whip up a pie yourself, here are our best pizza recipes), pizza buffets are experiencing a resurgence due to their arguably thrifty prices and tasty offerings.
Ideal for picky eaters and groups with diverse tastes, pizza buffets are fantastic if you can't decide which pie to commit to, appreciate a solid bang for your buck, or simply want to sample a variety of slices. Many come with additional food choices like salad bars, bread, sides, drinks, and even desserts. With pizza already being quite a hearty dish, these all-you-can-eat spots make for a very satiating meal, satisfying even the most ravenous diners.
Cicis Pizza
Celebrating 40 years in business in 2025 and boasting over 250 locations (primarily in the South), Cicis Pizza has become a hit all-you-can-eat pizza chain. Whether you're craving classic pepperoni, more creative combinations like mac and cheese pizza, or even dessert pizza served with sweet icing, Cicis has you covered. This nostalgic chain ensures there's something for everyone and offers unlimited visits to the salad bar and pasta station. While the salad bar is complete with mixed greens, crunchy fresh vegetables, croutons, and various dressings, the pasta station is home to everything from pasta salad to marinara pastas and alfredo.
Since most locations are owned independently, prices may vary based on location. No matter where you're visiting, it's likely to be reasonably priced, with adult pricing typically ranging from $8 to $12 for the unlimited buffet and an added couple of dollars for refillable fountain drinks. Children can join in on the fun starting at $5 each. Cicis occasionally runs promotions lowering its prices even more — sometimes as low as $5 per customer for adults. The pizza buffet is available every day, making it reliable for both last minute lunches or planned celebrations. After a filling meal, you can play a few rounds of Skee-ball at the Game Zones found at every location.
Stevi B's
Stevi B's is a hot spot for pizza fans who crave variety, affordability, and a family-friendly atmosphere. With a presence in Georgia, Ohio, and Virginia, this small chain is home to just 11 locations. Though prices vary slightly by location, you can expect to pay around $8 for adults, just under $4 for a children, and a couple of dollars extra for all-you-can-drink Pepsi products, tea, and slushies. You can keep things extra convenient with contactless advanced payment, meaning you keep your hands clean when in the establishment, ready to tackle the buffet with ease. Plus, some locations offer deals for seniors on select days where they can enjoy the buffet for a few dollars less.
As for food, Stevi B's has plenty on deck. An afternoon or evening spent at Stevi B's involves the chance to try several rotating pizza combinations, including specialty loaded baked potato pizza and classic cheese. Penne-based pasta dishes, glazed dessert pizza, bread sticks, and a colorful salad bar are also available. Finish with a few games in the arcade. Stevi B's lineup is hard to resist.
Mazzio's
Located primarily in Oklahoma and surrounding states, Mazzio's brings family-friendly fun with its pizza buffet extravaganza. Restaurants offer a buffet special from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday nights for just under $10 for adults and $5 for kiddos. Keep in mind that this Midwestern chain switches up its buffet times on occasion, sometimes offering the same deal for lunch or on other evenings throughout the week. Whichever day and time Mazzio's buffet deal is available, be sure to take advantage of kids pricing, if you visit with your little ones. Children ages 4 to 10 eat for half price, while kids 3 and under eat for free.
The all-you-can-eat buffet features a selection of hot pizzas, a build-your-own salad bar, desserts, and cheese dippers. To enhance your meal, choose a couple of sides for an additional cost. You'll find everything from toasted ravioli to boneless buffalo wings. Part of the buffet, the delicious Cinnaboli dessert is a great way to close out your meal.
Shakey's
Shakey's has been dishing up pizza worldwide since 1954, with the majority of its U.S.stores located in California. To try the chain's buffet offerings, you'll have to visit between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., as it's is only available for lunch. Despite the limited hours, Shakey's Bunch of Lunch buffet is available daily for $14.99. Prices jump by a dollar on weekends. Drinks aren't included, but for a small upcharge, you can sip on unlimited soft drinks during your visit. The majority of Shakey's locations offer this special. However, Santa Ana, Palm Springs, and Montclair, California, locations do not offer the buffet on weekends, Oroville and Renton, Washington, stores do not offer the buffet at all.
Despite comparably higher pricing, Shakey's makes it worth your while with hot, fresh, and diverse fare like cheesy pizza, crispy fried chicken, thinly sliced crunchy roasted potatoes, salads, and pasta. Shakey's pizzas selection ranges from the Firehouse Combination, featuring spicy, seasoned meats, to the Shakey's Special, which is topped with salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, mushrooms, and black olives.
Pizza Hut
If you're wondering what happened to Pizza Hut's lunch buffet, worry not! These beloved buffets are still around, just with a notably reduced presence. First introduced in the early 1990s, the buffet became a popular inexpensive dining option. Over the years, Pizza Hut shifted its focus, leaving wistful consumers with just a handful of locations to retreat to for a buffet experience in states such as Hawaii, Tennessee, and New Hampshire. Many of Pizza Hut's buffet spots were discontinued in 2014, but nostalgia and customer requests have spurred the chain to bring a few buffet-equipped eateries back.
Offering fan favorites like stuffed crust breadsticks, wings, pasta, a salad bar, and, of course, plenty of pizza, Pizza Hut has one of the strongest buffet menus in the industry. If only the chain would bring back more participating locations! Although, to be fair, many Pizza Hut restaurants no longer have the space to host and maintain an extensive buffet. If you're near one, you can head on over on Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This unlimited lunch deal can be yours for around $12.
Mr Gatti's
Serving its hand-rolled dough since 1969, Mr Gatti's has earned a loyal customer base over the decades throughout America's Southern and Midwestern states. The buffet dining experience can be found at all of Mr Gatti's dine-in locations. However, Mr Gatti's takeout and delivery-only locations do not have the capacity to offer a buffet.
You can visit dine-in locations on weekdays after 3 p.m. and all day on weekends to partake in the buffet, which goes for around $12 per person. (Prices may vary depending on location, of course.) There is a discount for seniors, while kids can eat for $6 to $8. The spread includes spaghetti marinara, mac and cheese, bread sticks, salad, and naturally, plenty of pizza hand-crafted and baked in-house the same day. The company boasts that after decades of expansion, it's managed to keep the quality high — from only using real 100% provolone cheese to ensuring toppings are as fresh as possible.
Pizza Ranch
With over 200 locations across 14 states, Pizza Ranch has captured the hearts of Midwesterners since 1981. The chain's extensive all-day buffet is one of its defining features. The buffet presents a variety of pizzas, including interesting options like buffalo chicken and sweet chili alongside its renowned country-fried chicken, freshly chopped salads, and tasty desserts like the crowd-pleasing cactus bread.
Although prices vary depending on location, you can expect to pay around $17 per adult. Kids 2 or younger eat for free, while children ages 3 to 12 are charged an amount correlating to their age. On Tuesday evenings, kids eat for free — so long as they're dining with a paying adult. If you can't stick around for long, you can lean on the to-go buffet option for the same price, which comes with two entrees and two sides. To make things extra entertaining for the whole family, 35 of its locations are home to FunZone Arcades, where youngsters can play numerous indoor games with the chance to win prizes.