What Pizza Buffets Still Exist Today?

Pizza buffets may have hit their peak in the '90s, but many of these beloved establishments have stuck around long enough to see the 2020s. Buffets have seen highs and lows, particularly over the course of the pandemic, when buffets no longer fit into set hygiene and social-distancing standards. Perfect for when you don't feel like cooking (but if you would like to whip up a pie yourself, here are our best pizza recipes), pizza buffets are experiencing a resurgence due to their arguably thrifty prices and tasty offerings.

Ideal for picky eaters and groups with diverse tastes, pizza buffets are fantastic if you can't decide which pie to commit to, appreciate a solid bang for your buck, or simply want to sample a variety of slices. Many come with additional food choices like salad bars, bread, sides, drinks, and even desserts. With pizza already being quite a hearty dish, these all-you-can-eat spots make for a very satiating meal, satisfying even the most ravenous diners.