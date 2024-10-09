The Rise & Fall & Resurgence Of Buffet Chain Restaurants

The buffet restaurant is a mainstay of U.S. dining, and chances are you've been to at least one in your lifetime. While they might seem ubiquitous, their numbers have ebbed and flowed over the years. These marvels of overconsumption were once one of the more popular models for restaurants in the country; not only were entire chains devoted to the model, but other restaurants had their own mini-buffets, and even fast food restaurants wanted a piece of that buffet action. Over the past few decades, buffets have seen some difficult years, and the COVID-19 pandemic dealt the industry a near-fatal blow.

But buffet chain restaurants have been making a comeback. Some all-you-can-eat (AYCE) buffets have reportedly seen hours-long lines. While the scene still looks very different from what it was like five, 20, and definitely 40 years ago, the number of buffet chain restaurant franchises is actually growing in some cases. Customers are flocking to reopened favorites and copycats that promise to mimic long-gone buffets. How long this current rise will last is anyone's guess, but for buffet fans, the current scene is doing very well compared to just a couple of years ago. Here's a look at the rise and fall — and resurgence — of buffet chains.