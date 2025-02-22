This Award-Winning Chocolate Bar Only Contains 2 Ingredients

As it turns out, a delicious chocolate bar doesn't need an elaborate recipe with an endless list of ingredients. In fact, it only requires exceptional cacao and the right touch of sugar. That's the philosophy behind Norwegian chocolatier Vigdis Rosenkilde's 70% Quellouno bar, which won top honors in the plain/origin dark bar category at the 2024 International Chocolate Awards. Made with Peruvian cacao from the Quellouno jungle region, this first-class confection proves that the best chocolate on Earth speaks for itself.

Advertisement

Unlike mass-market chocolate, which often contains emulsifiers, dairy, and fancy flavorings, Rosenkilde's iconic bar strips everything down to the essentials. While the only two ingredients are Chuncho cacao and sugar, each bite tells a deeper story. Sourced from a three-generation family farm in Peru's Cusco region, the heirloom cacao beans are transformed through a meticulous, weeklong fermentation process. After the beans are dried for another week, a 22-hour conching process involving thorough kneading and heating refines the cacao, drawing out the chocolate's multilayered, fruity profile.