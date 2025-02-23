Why You Should Marinate Your Meat Before You Freeze It

Your freezer is a lifesaver — not only can it give new life to food that would otherwise be ready to toss in a day or two, but it can be a useful tool for cooks who like to plan ahead. In addition to freezers being handy for meal prepping, they also assist in getting a fresh meal on the table in no time. By placing chicken, beef, pork, or fish in a marinade, then freezing it for later, you get to skip this time-consuming process when mealtime approaches. That means you can toss your favorite protein straight into the oven for an effortless, flavorful dish.

Advertisement

When you pull meat out of the freezer, it tends to be hard and cold, making it practically impossible for a marinade to stick to the surface. When you freeze your protein in the marinade, the mixture will stick to the meat, and any excess marinade will be securely frozen around the outside. You might even want to freeze the meat in an oven-safe container (like these M MCIRCO Glass Meal Prep Containers from Amazon), allowing you to pop your dish straight into the oven without a second thought. Even if you prefer to thaw your meat before baking (just make sure you're doing it correctly), the meat will sit in the marinade as it defrosts, giving it even more flavor with minimal effort. This way, you can also avoid touching raw meat while trying to prep the rest of your meal.

Advertisement