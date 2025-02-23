The Lemon Trick To Keep Your Bananas Tasting Fresher, Longer
We've all been there: You bring some green bananas home from the store, visions of smoothies and warm oatmeal swirling around in your mind's eye, but before you know it, the whole bunch has turned brown, with banana bread recipes as their only possible future. But don't worry, you don't have to throw them out! We're here to offer a solution.
One of the simplest ways to keep bananas tasting fresher longer is with a spritz of lemon juice. When you slice into (or even just bruise) a banana, it will typically brown quickly due to oxidation. This means that your banana's interior won't last very long once it's exposed to air. The citric acid in lemon juice slows this reaction, stopping the rapid browning in the process.
If lemons are a little too tart for you, try swapping the lemon juice out with pineapple or orange juice for a similar (and less sour) effect. This trick is handy if you know your bananas will be exposed to air for a long time, like if you're making a fruit salad or prepping lunch for work or school ahead of time. Just dip your bananas in the citrus juice, one by one, or give them a few generous spritzes after slicing. This trick is ideal for peeling and slicing your bananas when they're at peak ripeness, but even if the bunch is getting a bit old, the added acidity will help revive the taste, combating the overly ripe sweetness with a bit of sour.
How to keep bananas fresh for longer without citrus
If you don't want to involve citrus in your bananas' affairs, there are other simple methods for keeping them fresh for longer. Simply put, how you store your bananas affects their ripeness level. Store them in a cool, dark pantry away from sunlight or in the fridge until they're ready to eat. Keeping them away from fruits like avocados and apples is also smart, as these release ethylene gas that will quicken your bananas' ripening process. Wrapping their stems in plastic can prevent the bananas' own ethylene gas from releasing too quickly, as this also causes ripening. The most surefire method? Just eat your bananas faster. After all, eating a banana every day can help boost energy and regulate blood sugar.
If too many of your bananas are ripening at once, try freezing them (just be sure to remove the peels first). You don't have to store them whole or sliced, either. Try mashing, then freezing the bananas to make them easier to incorporate into oatmeal, pancake batter, banana bread, or any other recipe you like. Better yet, why not use the bananas to make a delicious, homemade vegan ice cream?