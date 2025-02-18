Coca-Cola Is Taking A Stab At A Popular New Type Of Soda
In an email to Mashed, Coca-Cola provided details on a brand-new product that may give Poppi, the soda that's also an internet sensation, a run for its money. Starting in late February, the legendary soda company will introduce Simply Pop, a prebiotic beverage featuring 6 grams of fiber plus vitamin C and zinc. While the drink will only appear in stores in select markets at first, consumers all over the country will be able to order the product on Amazon Fresh after its release.
Lest you think this healthy beverage will be lacking where taste is concerned, think again. Coca-Cola will offer five refreshing flavors, including Fruit Punch, Pineapple Mango, Citrus Punch, Strawberry, and Lime. Each 12-ounce can will retail for $2.49, and the slim design of Simply Pop means you can easily take cans with you to fuel your healthy lifestyle. This beverage offers two distinct benefits: it comes in five juice-infused flavors and features nutrients claimed to support optimal immune function and digestive health.
What heath benefits does Simply Pop offer?
Kimchi, kefir, and other probiotic foods contain good gut bacteria to enhance digestion. Prebiotics, which includes foods that are high in fiber, play an important role in helping the good bacteria survive once they reach the stomach. Prebiotics serve as a source of sustenance for these bacteria, and after being metabolized, prebiotics can also support good gut health, reduce inflammation, and help the immune system function optimally. Of course, there are many types of prebiotics, and it's not yet evident what type will be included in Simply Pop.
As for the other nutrients in this wholesome soda, vitamin C wards off free radical damage, which has the potential to reduce your disease risk. As for zinc, this mineral supports efficient immune function and has a positive impact on inflammation. Whether Simply Pop will join the ranks of Poppi and Olipop remains to be seen, but it's clear that consumers these days desire soft drinks that go beyond simply tasting good.