Coca-Cola Is Taking A Stab At A Popular New Type Of Soda

In an email to Mashed, Coca-Cola provided details on a brand-new product that may give Poppi, the soda that's also an internet sensation, a run for its money. Starting in late February, the legendary soda company will introduce Simply Pop, a prebiotic beverage featuring 6 grams of fiber plus vitamin C and zinc. While the drink will only appear in stores in select markets at first, consumers all over the country will be able to order the product on Amazon Fresh after its release.

Lest you think this healthy beverage will be lacking where taste is concerned, think again. Coca-Cola will offer five refreshing flavors, including Fruit Punch, Pineapple Mango, Citrus Punch, Strawberry, and Lime. Each 12-ounce can will retail for $2.49, and the slim design of Simply Pop means you can easily take cans with you to fuel your healthy lifestyle. This beverage offers two distinct benefits: it comes in five juice-infused flavors and features nutrients claimed to support optimal immune function and digestive health.