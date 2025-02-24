3 Restaurants Where You Can Still Order Beef Tallow Fries

Some fast food chains are swapping out their fryer oil with beef tallow, changing the taste of their french fries and, unfortunately, giving vegetarians one less menu option. Decades ago, McDonald's famously used beef tallow for its popular fries before switching to vegetable oil in 1990. This switch was met with backlash, even after the company incorporated beef flavoring into the vegetable oil concoction. By 2007, Mickey D's upgraded to vegetable oil with minimal trans fat. Even with this adjustment, hungry customers continued to pine for the nostalgic flavors of the past. Despite complaints, however, McDonald's still manages to pretty consistently grace the top of fast food french fry rankings.

McDonald's may not be in a hurry to bring beef tallow fries back, but other fast food chains are. These chains are partially motivated by consumers' increasing distrust of seed oils due to questionable claims that they cause inflammation, among other health issues. Beef tallow's high smoke point (around 400 degrees Fahrenheit) also makes it a worthwhile choice for chains. In terms of flavor, beef tallow fries' crispy texture and buttery likeness create an umami taste that's hard to replicate with vegetable oil. With chains like Steak 'n Shake announcing that they're jumping on the beef tallow bandwagon by the end of February 2025, perhaps this old-school frying method is on its way to becoming the norm again.

