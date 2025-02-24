3 Restaurants Where You Can Still Order Beef Tallow Fries
Some fast food chains are swapping out their fryer oil with beef tallow, changing the taste of their french fries and, unfortunately, giving vegetarians one less menu option. Decades ago, McDonald's famously used beef tallow for its popular fries before switching to vegetable oil in 1990. This switch was met with backlash, even after the company incorporated beef flavoring into the vegetable oil concoction. By 2007, Mickey D's upgraded to vegetable oil with minimal trans fat. Even with this adjustment, hungry customers continued to pine for the nostalgic flavors of the past. Despite complaints, however, McDonald's still manages to pretty consistently grace the top of fast food french fry rankings.
McDonald's may not be in a hurry to bring beef tallow fries back, but other fast food chains are. These chains are partially motivated by consumers' increasing distrust of seed oils due to questionable claims that they cause inflammation, among other health issues. Beef tallow's high smoke point (around 400 degrees Fahrenheit) also makes it a worthwhile choice for chains. In terms of flavor, beef tallow fries' crispy texture and buttery likeness create an umami taste that's hard to replicate with vegetable oil. With chains like Steak 'n Shake announcing that they're jumping on the beef tallow bandwagon by the end of February 2025, perhaps this old-school frying method is on its way to becoming the norm again.
Portillo's
Portillo's may offer a vegan hot dog these days, but its fries are not designed for plant-based consumers. This Chicago-based chain prepares its fries with a beef tallow and vegetable oil blend, enhancing the flavor of its crinkle-cut potatoes. In a seemingly earnest attempt to keep its fries gluten-free, Portillo's cooks them in a separate fryer, though the tools used to filter the fryer do come into contact with gluten elsewhere in the restaurant. Despite this separation, fries aren't the only food being enhanced with beef tallow — Portillo's also uses its signature beef tallow blend for its onion rings.
This approach elevates the taste of Portillo's sides and complements its popular mains, including the coveted Italian beef sandwich (one of the best in the game, according to us) and the Chicago Dog. You can also enjoy the beef tallow flavor on its chili cheese fries, which are served with minced beef, American cheese, beans, and chili sauce.
Smashburger
Despite being a part of a highly saturated market, Smashburger has managed to build quite the empire. The burger chain opened the doors of its first burger shop in Denver, Colorado in 2007, and it has since amassed worldwide recognition, opening over 350 eateries in nine countries. One thing that keeps customers coming back for more is the chain's beef-infused french fries, which are cooked up in a blend of beef tallow and canola oil. You can find the tallow's rich, savory flavors in both the classic fries and smash fries, which are additionally tossed with garlic, rosemary, and olive oil.
Smashburger's commitment to beef tallow extends past fries. The distinctive flavor also appears in the burger chain's Smash Tots, classic tater tots, sweet potato waffle fries, Scorchin' Hot Fries, Scorchin' Hot Tots, and even the crispy Brussels sprouts. This means you can enjoy the taste of beef tallow in every one of Smashburger's sides. Surprisingly, though, the chain's signature smash burgers are grilled with butter, not beef tallow.
Buffalo Wild Wings
Another success story, Buffalo Wild Wings has built a captivating franchise, ushering in customers for everything from casual workday lunch combos to Super Bowl Sunday appetizers. Buffalo Wild Wings uses pure beef shortening in its fryer, which (like beef tallow) is made of beef fat. Since it's the only ingredient BWW uses in its fryers, you can expect to taste its go-to beef fat in the fries, boneless wings, traditional wings, and even cauliflower wings.
Past fries and wings, this favored beef rendering is used to fry the Buffalo chicken tots, mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders, onion rings, cheese curds, and tortilla chips. Of course, it doesn't get much better than an order of wings and fries, which are both served crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, embodying the perks of food fried in beef tallow. It's an epic combo for foodies, whether or not you're limiting your seed oil intake. However, if you prefer to skip out on the beef fat, you can order an item that's prepared on the grill without beef fat, like the grilled chicken or grilled cheese.