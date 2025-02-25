When you're frying eggs at home, you want them to taste and look just like they would in a restaurant. Sunny-side-up eggs should be a golden yellow at the center and as white as a cloud through the edges. (Just remember: Over easy, over medium, and over well are flipped — this preparation does not flip.) This classic presentation, which you might see in cartoons or in a Fisher Price kitchen, looks great. But these eggs may also develop burnt, chewy edges if they're exposed to too much protein-sizzling heat. Fortunately, a dash of water can keep this effect at bay.

The trick essentially splits the difference between poaching and steaming, with a bit of H2O in lieu of oil at the bottom of a lidded, nonstick skillet. The egg gets cracked into the naked pan first, followed by a few tablespoons of water around the perimeter. Then, critically, the lid is secured and the egg sweats to its finish for about a minute. This trick should give you a fried egg with no crispy edges and a perfectly steamed consistency. But don't worry — you can still more or less replicate the results if your kitchenware isn't chemically treated. There is, after all, more than one way to achieve the very best fried eggs.