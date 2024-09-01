Unusual Ways To Cook Eggs That You Probably Haven't Tried Yet

Eggs are an amazingly versatile food, and their unique protein allows them to hold together and stand up to many different cooking methods. Still, many of us fall into the old habits of just pan frying or hard boiling eggs in a pot. But there is so much more that we can do with them.

If you find yourself with a glut of eggs — either from overzealous chickens or an ambitious run to Costco — we have you covered. Eggs can be cooked in any number of unusual ways. We have gathered together a list of many of the methods you can prepare eggs, each with varying degrees of effort and equipment required. Whether you are looking for a new go-to egg recipe or are short on equipment and just trying to find something new, we have an option for you. While we can't promise you will love every method, we are sure you will find a few you will want to try immediately.