The Secret To Reheating Ribs Without Losing Their Juiciness
If you've ever made a whole bunch of ribs, only to have some left over, you know reheating them can be tricky. Do it wrong and you'll end up with dry, chewy meat instead of fall-off-the-bone deliciousness. But according to Silvio Correa, founder of Silvio's BBQ & Private Brazilian Grill Master and chef and catering director at Tropicali Brazilian Kitchen, there's a foolproof way to bring ribs back to life without sacrificing their juiciness.
"The best way to reheat pork ribs without drying them out is low and slow in the oven," Correa explains. "I recommend wrapping the ribs in foil with a little added moisture (such as broth, apple juice, or a bit of BBQ sauce) and reheating them at 250 [to] 275 [degrees Fahrenheit] until they reach an internal temperature of 165 [degrees Fahrenheit]." A thermometer (like this Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer from Amazon) can tell you when they're ready.
Correa says this works for all kinds of ribs from grilled baby backs to oven-baked spare ribs. That's because even though baby back ribs have less fat than spare ribs and can dry out faster, this low-and-slow approach gently reheats them without zapping their juices. So, the next time you're planning dinner with leftover ribs, take your time bringing them up to temperature. The barbecue gods will thank you.
The worst way to reheat ribs
If you're craving leftover ribs, there's one mistake you definitely don't want to make: rushing the process. According to Silvio Correa, some methods of reheating ribs will remove all of their moisture and leave you with something more like jerky. "The worst way to reheat pork ribs is in the microwave or directly on high heat in the oven or grill," Correa warns. "Microwaving heats the ribs unevenly, causing the moisture to evaporate quickly, resulting in tough and chewy ribs."
It might seem like tossing leftover barbecue on a hot grill or briefly sticking it under the broiler would be a quick fix, but Correa says these are recipes for ruined ribs. "High-heat methods (like blasting them in the oven at 400 [degrees Fahrenheit] or placing them directly on a grill without moisture) will also dry out the meat, making it tough and stringy."
The good thing about using a grill is that you can use it for low-and-slow cooking with the two-zone grilling rule. Just set it up for indirect cooking with only one side lit, and then follow Correa's oven directions (wrapping in foil, adding moisture) to reheat the ribs on the indirect side at a low temperature.
Pro tips for the juiciest reheated pork ribs
If you want your leftover ribs to taste like they were just made, steam is your best friend. "One of my favorite pro tricks for reheating ribs without drying them out is using steam in the oven," Silvio Correa says. "This method ensures tender, flavorful ribs every time — no dryness, just pure BBQ perfection!"
Start by heating your oven to a low temp — around 250 to 275 degrees Fahrenheit. Put an oven-safe pan with some liquid on the lower rack (try juice, broth, or even water) and this will create steam to keep the ribs moist while they come to temperature. Wrap them loosely in foil, and pop them in the oven over the liquid to steam for about 20 to 30 minutes.
There are lots of seriously delicious ways to make ribs (such as oven-baking or using an Instant Pot), but Correa suggests one final step when reheating the leftovers: "Before serving, brush the ribs with a little BBQ sauce, melted butter, or even honey, then broil for 2 to 3 minutes. This caramelizes the sauce, adds a fresh layer of flavor, and gives the ribs a mouthwatering, just-grilled finish."