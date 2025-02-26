The Secret To Reheating Ribs Without Losing Their Juiciness

If you've ever made a whole bunch of ribs, only to have some left over, you know reheating them can be tricky. Do it wrong and you'll end up with dry, chewy meat instead of fall-off-the-bone deliciousness. But according to Silvio Correa, founder of Silvio's BBQ & Private Brazilian Grill Master and chef and catering director at Tropicali Brazilian Kitchen, there's a foolproof way to bring ribs back to life without sacrificing their juiciness.

Advertisement

"The best way to reheat pork ribs without drying them out is low and slow in the oven," Correa explains. "I recommend wrapping the ribs in foil with a little added moisture (such as broth, apple juice, or a bit of BBQ sauce) and reheating them at 250 [to] 275 [degrees Fahrenheit] until they reach an internal temperature of 165 [degrees Fahrenheit]." A thermometer (like this Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer from Amazon) can tell you when they're ready.

Correa says this works for all kinds of ribs from grilled baby backs to oven-baked spare ribs. That's because even though baby back ribs have less fat than spare ribs and can dry out faster, this low-and-slow approach gently reheats them without zapping their juices. So, the next time you're planning dinner with leftover ribs, take your time bringing them up to temperature. The barbecue gods will thank you.

Advertisement