10 Michelin-Star Restaurants In The US You Can Actually Afford
Since the 1920s, the Michelin Guide has been rating and ranking chefs and restaurants and handing out its highly coveted Michelin stars. While they're not often thought of in the same category, it was the French Michelin tire company that first founded the Michelin Guide. At the time, it was a road trip guide to some of the best restaurants and hotels in France, and a key way to boost car sales at a time when motor vehicles weren't really that common.
Over the decades, Michelin stars grew in popularity. To this day, most restaurants want one, but they are notoriously hard to get and keep. Chefs and serving staff must excel in multiple categories, from product quality to technique mastery to unique flavors and personality. This criteria is reassessed every year and there is never a guarantee that a restaurant will keep its Michelin rating.
These high standards have led Michelin-starred restaurants to have a reputation for being expensive and elite. And indeed, many of the 260 restaurants with a Michelin star in the U.S. will cost you a fortune to dine at. New York's Caviar Russe, for example, charges nearly $1,000 for its 11-course tasting menu. But not all Michelin-starred restaurants will cost you your savings account. Below, we've rounded up some of the most affordable Michelin-starred restaurants in the U.S. where you can find everything from $12 sandwiches to $9 soup to $5 tacos.
1. la Barbecue, Austin
This popular barbecue restaurant in Austin, Texas is unique for a few reasons. Firstly, it's women-led. It's helmed by barbecue chef Ali Clem, who founded the restaurant with her late wife LeAnn Mueller. Clem made her name in the barbecue scene under the late renowned Texan pitmaster John Mueller, before she decided to branch out with LeAnn (John's sister) and start her own barbecue joint. This is unusual in the barbecue scene, which tends to be dominated by male chefs. But another reason why la Barbecue is unique is that it is among only four barbecue restaurants in the U.S. with a Michelin star. For a little more perspective on that statistic, there are more than 15,000 barbecue restaurants across America.
The eatery also stands out in the Michelin crowd, because you can eat there without breaking the bank. A pound of brisket will set you back around $34, while a traditional housemade sausage is just $5 (if you want jalapeño-spiced or chipotle, these will cost you an extra 25 cents each). You can also grab a sausage sandwich for less than $12, and plenty of other choices like brisket, turkey, and pulled pork for less than $17.
This is not generally a restaurant for vegetarians, but there are a handful of affordable meat-free choices on the sides menu. A pint of Shells & Cheese (the restaurant's signature spin on mac and cheese), for example, is $10, while the same amount of potato salad is $7.
512-605-9696
2401 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin, TX 78702
2. Holbox, Los Angeles
Holbox, off the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, is one of Mexico's most scenic islands, known for its stunning scenery, diverse wildlife, and picturesque beaches with white sand and clear waves. The island also has a vibrant food scene, known for its fresh, locally sourced ingredients and seafood-based dishes. If that sounds heavenly, but a vacation isn't on the cards right now, consider making a reservation at Holbox in Los Angeles. It's not a Caribbean island, but it is a Michelin-starred Mexican restaurant specializing in fresh seafood and housemade ingredients. So what you lack in relaxation time on a sun lounger, you can make up for by filling your belly with everything from tacos to churros.
Led by chef Gilbert Cetina, who used to run a food stall at the Mexican wonder of the world Chichen Itza, Holbox offers a number of affordable menu options. The Baja Fish Taco, for example, is just $5, while the Baja Shrimp Taco is $6. You can also order grilled fillet of branzino for $16.
Again, this is not a place for plant-based diners, but you will find some fish-free menu items in the dessert section, of course. When in a Mexican restaurant, churros are a must, and at Holbox you can indulge in the sweet fried pastry treat with chocolate sauce for $7. If cheesecake is more your thing, you can also order the restaurant's signature Chocolate Swirl Cheesecake for $7.
213-986-9972
3655 S. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90007
3. Alma Fonda Fina, Denver
Like Los Angeles' Holbox, Denver's Alma Fonda Fina also specializes in top-quality Mexican cuisine. It's led by chef Johnny Curiel, who grew up in Guadalajara in Western Mexico, where he worked in his father's restaurants. After that he moved to the U.S. to work in multiple high-end restaurants in places like New York and Washington, D.C. Now at the helm of Alma Fonda Fina in Denver, Curiel dedicates his time in the kitchen to honoring the diverse and flavorful cuisine of his home country. There, he specializes in contemporary Mexican dishes, many of which are priced pretty reasonably.
At Alma Fonda Fina, there are two taco options, Barbacoa and Carnitas, priced at $8, for example. Vegetarian entradas, like Rajas Con Crema with wild mushrooms and roasted corn and Camote Asado with agave-roasted sweet potato, are $17 and $15 respectively. To start, a serving of Guacamole Alma with chimichurri and queso is $14. Nothing on the dinner menu is priced above $49.
Alma Fonda Fina is one of only two Michelin-starred Mexican restaurants in Denver. The other is La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal, and like Alma Fonda Fina, it also offers high-quality Mexican dishes, including vegan, fish, and meat options, at affordable prices. There, pozole is $18, and you can munch on tacos for prices as low as $3 each. Can't decide which Denver Michelin-starred Mexican restaurant to try? No need. At these prices, we say go for both.
303-455-9463
2556 15th Street, Denver, CO 80211
4. LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue, Austin
The second Austin barbecue joint on this list is LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue, which has been a jewel in the Texan barbecue scene's crown since 2017, when it started as a food truck. Now it has a brick-and-mortar location in South Austin, as well as a Michelin star for its new-school techniques. This is no mean feat — the barbecue scene in Texas is competitive. In 2023, Texas was named in one report, conducted by Real Estate Witch, as the best state for barbecue in the U.S. The best city in the state for the cuisine was Austin, which the report revealed had 4.7 barbecue restaurants for every 100,000 people. Needless to say, excelling in this crowded market is not easy.
However, LeRoy and Lewis has achieved just that. And the prices on its renowned menu show that the restaurant — which is run by its namesakes Evan LeRoy and Sawyer Lewis — hasn't strayed too far from its humble street food roots. Grab a sausage wrap for $7, for example, or a chopped cheese sandwich for $15. There are even vegetarian and vegan options on the menu — if you don't fancy meat, look out for the Miso Glazed Carrots or the Cauliflower Burnt Ends. You can also grab a medium serving of Kale Caesar Slaw or Kimchi for $6, alongside plenty of other meaty options. If you're feeling extra hungry, you can order one portion of meat with two sides for $17.
512-962-7805
5621 Emerald Forest Drive, Austin, TX 78745
5. Bell's, Los Angeles
Bell's earned its first Michelin star in 2021, and has been awarded with the honor every year since. It's not easy to keep a Michelin star for several years running, but the restaurant's chefs impressed the Michelin guide with their consistently skilled approach to outstanding technique and flavor. The coveted titles don't end with the Michelin guide. Head chef Daisy Ryan was also honored as Food & Wine's Best New Chef in 2020, for example.
The French spot in the Santa Ynez Valley is loved by critics and diners for several reasons. These include its simple yet flavorful dishes, of course, as well its locally-sourced ingredients, and its cozy, welcoming vibes. But on top of this, another pull for customers is its reasonable prices.
The best time to stop by Bell's if you don't want to splash too much cash is at lunchtime. Its lunch menu, which is available from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., features options like cauliflower soup for $9, or an egg salad sandwich with pickles for $17. You can also grab a Bell's Salad, with ingredients like Fuji apples and pistachios, for $22. Be aware of the chips and dip, however. This might sound like an affordable choice at first, but it's served with caviar, which pushes the price to $90. If you want to sample the dinner choices, the prix fixe five-course menu (including bread and lettuce for the table) will set you back $110, not including drinks.
718-986-0286
406 Bell Street, Los Alamos, CA 93440
6. Rocca, Tampa
If you're looking for top-quality Italian dining that won't leave your bank account empty, Rocca is worth a visit. The Tampa, Florida spot got its first Michelin star in 2023, and was awarded the highly acclaimed honor again in 2024. Rocca is the only Michelin-starred Italian restaurant in Tampa, and one of five Michelin restaurants in total in the city (although competitor Lilac does specialize in broader Mediterranean cuisine). Rocca is led by chef Bryce Bonsack, who learned to cook in New York's restaurant scene. He isn't Italian, but spent time developing his culinary skills in Monforte d'Alba, Italy, hence the menu's focus on traditional Italian dishes.
Rocca's menu varies in price, and some dishes are certainly more affordable than others. Right now, you can start the meal with a simple order of bread, lemon butter, and sea salt for $6, before ordering the vegetarian Tortello all Uovo, for example, for $25 or the trout gnocchi for $26. The dessert menu also keeps the costs reasonable — you can order the Pistachio Gelato for $12 or the Orange Sorbetto for $13.
If you're in the mood for something a little meaty, however, be prepared to splash a little more cash. The Dry Aged Rohan Duck will set you back $155, but that said, it is designed for sharing. On that note, if you're in the mood for sharing, the Mozzarella Cart which comes with kumato tomato, basil, and 10-year aged balsamic vinegar is priced at $49.
813-906-5445
323 West Palm Avenue, Tampa, FL 33602
7. State Bird Provisions, San Francisco
If you sit down for a meal at San Francisco hotspot State Bird Provisions, be prepared for something unique. This eatery prides itself on small plates, served quickly to the table tapas-style. Each is made with whole ingredients and prepared with the salt, fat, acid, heat principle in mind. Popularized by chef Samin Nosrat, the approach boils cooking down to these four core elements.
It has certainly paid off for the eatery, which earned its first Michelin star back in 2014. A decade later, it is still considered one of the best places to eat in San Francisco. Not just by the Michelin guide, but also by the esteemed James Beard Foundation, which nominated owners Stuart Brioza and Nicole Krasinski in the Outstanding Restaurateur category for its 2025 Restaurant and Chef Awards. The organization also awarded State Bird Provisions Best New Restaurant in 2013.
Despite its multiple honors, State Bird Provisions' menu isn't as pricey as you might assume. In fact, nothing on the current menu appears to go above $45. For just $6, you can start your meal with a Wedge Salad, before maybe moving on to the Hand Cut Noodles for $30. For dessert, try delights like the Lemongrass Panna Cotta, the Grapefruit Sorbet, or the Chocolate Mochi Cake for $15 each.
415-795-1272
1529 Fillmore Street, San Francisco, CA 94115
8. Tail Up Goat, Washington, D.C.
Tail Up Goat is part of a thriving Michelin restaurant scene in Washington, D.C.. In fact, the capital is home to 25 Michelin-starred restaurants, but Tail Up Goat stands out for a few reasons. Firstly, it is committed to providing its neighborhood with comforting yet elevated and refined American-style dishes made with top-quality ingredients.
The One Big Meatball, for example, is similar to the simple American ground beef favorite, but at Tail Up Goat, it's made with tomato, guanciale (a type of salt-cured meat), and Seven Sisters sheep's milk cheese. If that sounds like it's up your alley, it will cost less than $20. Because that's another reason why Tail Up Goat is beloved — its food might be mouthwatering but its prices are far from eye watering.
If you're looking for a vegetarian dish, you can also try the kale focaccia with crumbled feta, cashew and pine nut butter, and olive oil jam for $19. If you're prepared to go higher, the Lion's Mane Marsala with Oregon truffles and cipollini onions will set you back $30, while the Whole Roasted Cauliflower with spicy miso butter and burnt bread sauce is $38. If you want to enjoy a special chef-driven experience, you can choose the We Cook For You menu option for $135. If you're vegan, just give the restaurant 72 hours notice so they can whip up something special and plant-based.
202-986-9600
1827 Adams Mill Road NW, Washington, DC 20009
9. Boia De, Miami
There are 14 Michelin-starred restaurants in Miami, but if you're looking for Italian-style dishes that will bring you innovative flavors and comforting vibes, Boia De is worth the reservation (which you will need, because this restaurant is small, narrow, and in demand). In fact, it is the only Michelin-starred Italian restaurant in Miami, and one of only two in the whole of Florida (the other is the aforementioned Rocca in Tampa, of course).
Despite its Michelin status, nothing about this eatery (which is located next to a laundromat) is flashy or over-the-top, and you can expect the same from the menu. It's all about creating delicious flavors with simple ingredients, like eggplant, strawberry jam, and lemon, for example.
There are several affordable options on the menu, including Crispy Polenta with marinated eggplant for $15, Sunchoke Caramelle with black trumpet mushrooms for $29, and desserts like carrot cake, tiramisu, and lemon olive oil cake for $12. A simple scoop of gelato or sorbet to cleanse your palate at the end of your meal will cost you $8. In fact, nothing on the menu at Boia De is priced above $45.
786-209-6310
5205 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33137
10. Los Felix, Miami
Another Miami Michelin favorite is Los Félix, a Mexican spot that has not one Michelin star, but two. One of these is for high quality cooking, and the other is the Michelin Green Star. First introduced in 2020, the Michelin Green Star is reserved specifically for restaurants that prioritize sustainability. This can be through low-waste initiatives or environmentally-friendly ingredient sourcing (like foraging or managing a vegetable garden).
Los Félix earned its Green Star, in part, because of its emphasis on local producers and its partnership with farmers who focus on the milpa. It's a Mexican method of growing companion crops together so they can nurture and support each other and the land. One relatively well-known example of milpa is maize, beans, and squash, which are also known as the three sisters. Because of the way they grow, neither compete for space or nutrients from each other.
Despite its two Michelin awards, Los Félix's prices are also down-to-earth. Nothing on the dinner menu is priced above $42, and one of its cheapest options is the Pan-Roasted Cauliflower, served with saffron, carrot, ginger, recado negro powder, and hazelnut oil, for $24. If you're heading to Los Félix for brunch, you'll also find choices like Masa Pancakes, with seasonal jam and Vermont maple syrup, or Chilaquiles for less than $20. For dessert, try the Mango Granita with coconut, Key lime, and hibiscus for $16.
786-391-1598
3413 Main Highway, Coconut Grove, FL 33133