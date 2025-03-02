10 Michelin-Star Restaurants In The US You Can Actually Afford

Since the 1920s, the Michelin Guide has been rating and ranking chefs and restaurants and handing out its highly coveted Michelin stars. While they're not often thought of in the same category, it was the French Michelin tire company that first founded the Michelin Guide. At the time, it was a road trip guide to some of the best restaurants and hotels in France, and a key way to boost car sales at a time when motor vehicles weren't really that common.

Over the decades, Michelin stars grew in popularity. To this day, most restaurants want one, but they are notoriously hard to get and keep. Chefs and serving staff must excel in multiple categories, from product quality to technique mastery to unique flavors and personality. This criteria is reassessed every year and there is never a guarantee that a restaurant will keep its Michelin rating.

These high standards have led Michelin-starred restaurants to have a reputation for being expensive and elite. And indeed, many of the 260 restaurants with a Michelin star in the U.S. will cost you a fortune to dine at. New York's Caviar Russe, for example, charges nearly $1,000 for its 11-course tasting menu. But not all Michelin-starred restaurants will cost you your savings account. Below, we've rounded up some of the most affordable Michelin-starred restaurants in the U.S. where you can find everything from $12 sandwiches to $9 soup to $5 tacos.

