Worried About Reheating Ribs? Here Are The Real Concerns

Keep in mind that germs can proliferate on meat quickly, which illustrates why food safety is so critical. According to chef Silvio Correa, "If ribs were left out at room temperature for more than two hours, bacteria like Salmonella and Listeria could grow, making them unsafe to eat." In case you are unaware, salmonella and listeria infections can cause symptoms like nausea, diarrhea, and fever as well as more serious health complications in some.

Correa advises that you place ribs in the refrigerator within two hours (or less) after they're finished cooking. As for how to protect them in the fridge, "Store them in an airtight container or wrap them tightly in foil/plastic wrap to prevent air exposure." The chef notes that leftover ribs will last from three to four days in the refrigerator and can keep for up to three months in the freezer, provided that you follow his storage advice.

When it's time to reheat your ribs, Correa says, "Always reheat ribs to 165 degrees Fahrenheit internally to ensure they're safe to eat." The USDA recommends always using a meat thermometer to determine internal temps, as it is the only way to get a truly accurate measurement of temperature. When using your thermometer, the chef suggests placing the probe in multiple spots to ensure that the ribs are heated throughout. With these tips in mind, you can enjoy your leftovers safely and deliciously.

