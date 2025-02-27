Worried About Reheating Ribs? Here Are The Real Concerns
In the event your oven-baked spare ribs recipe yields leftovers (and that's a big if with something this delicious), proper reheating is crucial for enjoying the dish on subsequent days. However, you may have heard that there are certain hazards that accompany reheating bone-in ribs that don't necessarily apply to other types of meat. In an effort to dismiss these myths once and for all, Mashed reached out to Silvio Correa, founder of Silvio's BBQ & Private Brazilian Grill Master and the chef and catering director at Tropicali Brazilian Kitchen corporate catering, to determine whether there's an inherent risk in heating up leftover ribs. Here are the chef's exclusive answers.
"Bone-in ribs don't pose additional dangers as long as they are reheated evenly," Correa explains. That means you aren't likely to burn your fingers on smoldering rib bones — but maybe wait a few minutes to dig in just in case. Instead, Correa says there are other potential dangers to consider when it comes to leftover ribs. Like rice, nitrate-rich leafy greens, and other foods that can actually become toxic when reheated, ribs can become hazardous if proper storage and reheating temperatures are neglected. "The biggest concern when reheating ribs is bacterial growth if they weren't stored properly," chef Correa explains.
How to safely store and reheat your leftover ribs
Keep in mind that germs can proliferate on meat quickly, which illustrates why food safety is so critical. According to chef Silvio Correa, "If ribs were left out at room temperature for more than two hours, bacteria like Salmonella and Listeria could grow, making them unsafe to eat." In case you are unaware, salmonella and listeria infections can cause symptoms like nausea, diarrhea, and fever as well as more serious health complications in some.
Correa advises that you place ribs in the refrigerator within two hours (or less) after they're finished cooking. As for how to protect them in the fridge, "Store them in an airtight container or wrap them tightly in foil/plastic wrap to prevent air exposure." The chef notes that leftover ribs will last from three to four days in the refrigerator and can keep for up to three months in the freezer, provided that you follow his storage advice.
When it's time to reheat your ribs, Correa says, "Always reheat ribs to 165 degrees Fahrenheit internally to ensure they're safe to eat." The USDA recommends always using a meat thermometer to determine internal temps, as it is the only way to get a truly accurate measurement of temperature. When using your thermometer, the chef suggests placing the probe in multiple spots to ensure that the ribs are heated throughout. With these tips in mind, you can enjoy your leftovers safely and deliciously.