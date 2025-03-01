How To Pick Out The Perfect Wagyu Steak At The Store

Wagyu beef comes from a type of ancient Japanese cattle that was once favored for its strength and endurance in agricultural applications. Now prized as one of the most tender, tasty, and coveted types of beef in the world, buying some Wagyu from the store is going to cost you a pretty penny. To make sure you get it right, we spoke exclusively with Sheila Patinkin, owner of Vermont Wagyu, located on a 230 year-old farm in Springfield, Vermont.

Advertisement

"Look for local farm-raised, 100% full-blood American Wagyu beef for a sustainably raised, authentic branded beef such as ours at Vermont Wagyu," Patinkin tells Mashed. Differing from pureblood beef, which has at least 93.75% Japanese Wagyu DNA, full-blood Wagyu has not been crossbred. Today, only four cattle breeds are considered to be full-blood Wagyu in Japan: Japanese Black (which is what we find the most of in the States), Japanese Brown (also known as Red Wagyu), Japanese Polled, and Japanese Shorthorn. These genetics are among the reasons why Wagyu beef is so expensive — along with the magnificent marbling that adds unmatched flavor and juiciness. This marbling is particularly evident in some cuts that come from the chuck, rib, and loin.

Advertisement