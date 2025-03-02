You Should Try Marinating Your Steak In Mustard. Here's Why

There are a couple of ways you can introduce mustard to your steak marinade. First you might want to acquaint yourself with the many, many mustards on the market, and all their varied uses. You can choose to use whole mustard seeds or prepared mustard. For the seeds, just pop a couple of teaspoons in with your usual salt, pepper, oil, and citrus or other acid, and you've got the punchy essence of mustard in a basic marinade. Mustard seeds are a welcome addition to our three-ingredient steak marinade of soy sauce, olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

To dive deeper into the sauce, you can add a prepared mustard like Dijon to a basic marinade, adjusting for any salt already in the mix. A few tablespoons can move the dial, depending on the variety in use. You can taste and tinker to perfection before you submerge the steak. This can also be a bit of a cheat code on those nights you need to set dinner to autopilot. Something like a honey mustard, for example, will obviously add a little sweetness. Hot mustard will bring its relative fire into the mix. And whole grain mustard can pack a tasty punch. Just keep in mind the flavors you want complementing the steak, and if you're serving it with any sauces.