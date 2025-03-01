This 2-Ingredient Bologna Cake Will Take You Back In Time
Unapologetically kitschy and deeply nostalgic, bologna cake is a triumph of simplicity. Stacked with layers of bologna bound by savory cream cheese, this appetizer has been a beloved fixture at potlucks, tailgates, and family parties for generations. In addition to old-fashioned icebox cookies, Jell-O poke cake, and Frito pie, bologna cake ranks among several retro recipes that deserve to make a comeback.
The exact origins of bologna cake are a bit of a mystery. However, it's associated with the American South, where home cooks have always had a knack for turning everyday ingredients into culture-defining fare. Bologna cake is believed to have been invented in the mid-20th century, possibly as a joke. It also played a small role in the 2002 Reese Witherspoon film "Sweet Home Alabama." Bologna has been a longtime staple of Southern cuisine, taking center stage in funeral sandwiches and snack plates alongside cheese and pickles. The lunch meat's popularity soared in the 1970s and '80s — when convenience foods were all the rage.
Bologna cake is a Southern gem
A classic bologna cake requires two key ingredients: round, thick-cut bologna and softened cream cheese. The assembly of this meaty masterpiece is as straightforward as building a traditional layer cake — minus the sweet, spongey dough and sugary frosting. Spread a thin coat of cream cheese between slices of bologna, and stack them as high as your heart desires. For a pop of color and flavor, shake a dusting of paprika over the surface. The smoky, salty essence of the bologna pairs well with the tangy, rich cream cheese, while crispy crackers provide a fun textural contrast in each bite.
Bologna cake continues to make appearances at Southern-themed gatherings or as a playful nod to vintage entertaining. While some home cooks like to put a modern spin on the treat with mortadella, cream cheese infused with herbs and spices, or spurts of sprayable Cheez Wiz, others fully lean into the charm and serve it exactly as it was intended — with a butter knife and Ritz crackers.