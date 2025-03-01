This 2-Ingredient Bologna Cake Will Take You Back In Time

Unapologetically kitschy and deeply nostalgic, bologna cake is a triumph of simplicity. Stacked with layers of bologna bound by savory cream cheese, this appetizer has been a beloved fixture at potlucks, tailgates, and family parties for generations. In addition to old-fashioned icebox cookies, Jell-O poke cake, and Frito pie, bologna cake ranks among several retro recipes that deserve to make a comeback.

Advertisement

The exact origins of bologna cake are a bit of a mystery. However, it's associated with the American South, where home cooks have always had a knack for turning everyday ingredients into culture-defining fare. Bologna cake is believed to have been invented in the mid-20th century, possibly as a joke. It also played a small role in the 2002 Reese Witherspoon film "Sweet Home Alabama." Bologna has been a longtime staple of Southern cuisine, taking center stage in funeral sandwiches and snack plates alongside cheese and pickles. The lunch meat's popularity soared in the 1970s and '80s — when convenience foods were all the rage.