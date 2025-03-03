Ranking Buffalo Trace Bourbon Brands From Worst To Best
When we say that Buffalo Trace has been around for a very long time, that's not an exaggeration: One of the oldest buildings on the distillery's campus dates back to 1792. A distillery followed in 1858, and much of the groundwork was laid by men whose names are still immortalized in Buffalo Trace's bourbons: George T. Stagg, Colonel Edmund Haynes Taylor, Jr., Albert B. Blanton, and — in the 1940s — Elmer T. Lee.
That's quite the legacy, but how do their namesake bourbons stack up against some of Buffalo Trace's other offerings? That's what we're here to find out, and we're going to say right upfront that our ranking is probably going to be a little different than what you might be expecting.
Bourbon is only good if you have a chance to drink it, so we're also factoring in things like price point and availability into our rankings. With the help of personal experience tasting many of these brands, we're also going to be asking whether or not these are bottles that you want to keep on the shelf of your home bar, if they're good enough to take to a party, and if they're good enough to be a gift you'd be proud to give — or happy to receive. With that in mind, here's our ranking of Buffalo Trace bourbon brands from worst to best.
12. Old Charter
Well, we have to start somewhere, and sorry, Old Charter, you're coming in at the bottom of the list. In all fairness, we're going to go out on a limb and say that there's nothing coming out of the Buffalo Trace Distillery that's the kind of bad that takes you to thoughts of bad decisions, and worse mornings. Although prices will obviously vary, you can reliably pick a bottle up for an average of around $15, and we'll even say that it's not terrible, and there is a reason to pick up a bottle.
It's perfectly fine as a mixer, and it makes a decent, classic hot toddy. It's a little on the sweet side — think toffee, honey, and sugar — which is exactly why it works so well in a hot toddy.
As far as a solo drink neat or on the rocks, though, it's that same sweetness that makes it just a little too over the top. Sure, everyone has a slightly different palate, but there's just nothing above and beyond the sweetness that makes this one stand out, and honestly, Buffalo Trace has so many other, better, more complex bourbons for reasonable prices that its worth skipping this one and opting for something else.
11. Benchmark
Benchmark — or McAfee's Benchmark – is named for the brothers who originally explored and surveyed the land that the Buffalo Trace Distillery now sits on. Like Old Charter, it's sweet and affordable, averaging (at the time of this writing) at less than $20 a bottle. In 2019, it won some awards from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and the International Spirits Challenge. However, like Old Charter, Benchmark just can't hold a candle to some of Buffalo Trace's more complex bourbons.
That said, there is still a place for this on your home bar. If you're the type to whip up a homemade eggnog for the holidays, Benchmark is great for that. It's sweet, and a little toasty, with a hint of cinnamon, so it is perfect for the festive season.
It has its place in the grand scheme of things, but would we want to sit around and sip it straight while we're gathered around a table for poker night or a board game night? Not really. Would we pick this up and take it to a party? Probably not. It's true that we'll never say no to a bottle of bourbon, but there are much better options out there that will be much more versatile.
10. Ancient Age
Ancient Age is another one of Buffalo Trace's budget-level bourbons, and the fact that it's been around since the 1940s says a lot for its staying power. This particular bourbon is slightly more complex than Benchmark and Old Charter, and it's one in which the grains and the oakiness really comes through the sweetness to add just a little bit more to the flavor — which is why it's just a little higher in our ranking. Still, that said, we definitely wouldn't advise drinking this neat, or using it to introduce someone to bourbon for the first time. It doesn't have any of the flavorful richness of Buffalo Trace's other bourbons, but like the distillery's other budget brands, there's still a place for it on the shelf.
There must be, if it's still around after decades! Ancient Age is perfectly fine if you want to experiment with creating your own depth in an affordable bourbon. For example, you shouldn't be afraid to mix limoncello with bourbon, and the citrus finish of Ancient Age makes it a great mixer for something like this. For anything besides a mixer, though, give this one a miss.
9. Pappy Van Winkle
That's right ... We went there. We put this one in the bottom half of our ranking. We'll wait out the outraged curses, and then, we'll explain. In a nutshell, bourbon is only great if you have the chance to drink it, and there's a good chance that most people will never get the chance to sample any of these ultra-rare, ridiculously expensive bottles.
Yes, people like Anthony Bourdain have sung Pappy's praises, yes, it has a cult-like following, but do you know what else it has? At the time of this writing, the 15-year-old bourbon has an average price tag of around $2,400 per bottle. We're pretty sure that most people know someone who's driving a car that's cheaper than a single bottle of this bourbon. Prices just get more outrageous from there, and in 2022, a bottle of 23-year-old Pappy sold at auction for $52,000.
And that's one of the biggest problems we have with this. A cult following and resellers have taken this already-limited bourbon and made it unattainable. Would we love a bottle or few? Sure. Can we think of a million other things we'd do with $52,000 first? Or even just a million other things we'd do with $2,400 first? You'd better believe it.
8. George T. Stagg
We hit you with our hot takedown of Pappy van Winkle, and now we're going after George T. Stagg. Will the horrors never end? Probably not, if we're talking on a cosmic scale, but at least this one, we can explain.
Our issue with George T. Stagg is similar to our issues with Pappy: Most bourbon-drinkers just aren't going to get the chance to try it. Back in 2021, it was announced that George T. Stagg was going to become more elusive than ever, and it seemed as though things have never looked back. As of this writing, most bottles available online are on auction sites, and there's an average price of around $1,300 per bottle — if you manage to get your hands on one at all. And sure, bourbon connoisseurs say that it's amazing. Will most of us ever know? Probably not, unless they invent Smell-O-Vision and scratch-and-lick screens.
Again, we blame resellers for this, because the list price of the 2024 George T. Stagg release was $149.99 per bottle. For a high-proof, 15-year-old bourbon that's as complex and luxurious as this one is reported to be, that's fine. It'd be great to have this as a special-occasion sort of bottle, but the fact that it's so inaccessible has it sitting toward the bottom of our list.
7. Colonel E.H. Taylor
Buffalo Trace Distillery is known for putting out bourbons that are honestly just really good, which brings us to Colonel E.H. Taylor. It's rumored to be made with the same mash bill that's used to make George T. Stagg and given the fact that you can probably find it at a retail shop to buy and try, well, as far as we're concerned, that gives this one the advantage right there.
That said, there have been times when plenty of bourbon-lovers have headed to social media to say that it's seemingly disappeared from shelves. That's disappointing, and it's why we're ranking it where we are. We think that when you find your new favorite bourbon, it should be available without feeling like you're going on a treasure hunt, and when you find it, it should be somewhere around retail price. That's not too much to ask, is it?
If you find a bottle of this bourbon on the shelves, it retails for an average of $120 a bottle (at the time of this writing). It's absolutely worth it: It's scored numerous awards over multiple years, and it's lauded for being exactly what you expect from a good bourbon. It's got the sweetness of caramel and a bit of spice, but allows the flavors of grains to sneak through. It's a great bottle for sipping, but we just wish there was more of it around.
6. Elmer T. Lee
Yes, Elmer T. Lee was a real person: The World War II vet was hired by Buffalo Trace in 1949, and ultimately became a Master Distiller. He's in the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame, so it makes sense that the bourbon that bears his name is amazing.
This is a single barrel bourbon, and Lee is credited with being one of the pioneers that brought the single barrel into the modern era of bourbon production, so that's a fun little tidbit to share over a few glasses of this. Sure, this will set you back upwards of $200 a bottle, but if you're looking for something extra-special to put on a shelf for anniversaries and special occasions, you're not going to go wrong with this — especially if you prefer your bourbon less on the sweet side, and more on the oaky, bready, vanilla side.
Why is it here on our list? It can be hard to find, as it's not released in an amount that can keep up with demand. We're also not thrilled with the inevitable markup, as Buffalo Trace recommends a $30 retail price — give or take. Yes, it's wonderful: It has none of the burn that can turn some off from bourbon, it's complex, it's fragrant, but we just wish it was more accessible.
5. Buffalo Trace Kosher
Good bourbon is even better when it's made to be shared, and one of the things we love to see is when companies make their products more inclusive. That's just one reason we love Buffalo Trace's Kosher Wheat Recipe Bourbon, which is made under the guidelines put forward and overseen by the Chicago Rabbinical Council. Honestly, it's brilliant to see the lengths the distillery has gone to make a kosher product, because the rules that go into every step of production are pretty overwhelming. The only downside is that it's only released around Passover.
We'd also like to say that it stands alone as just a good bourbon. It's a sweet, cherry-forward, citrus-heavy bourbon that's a little dry, surprisingly complex, and kosher status aside, it's just a good bottle.
Although Buffalo Trace tends not to release too much in terms of specifics, they do say there's a lot of similarities between this kosher bourbon and W.L. Weller. If you like Weller, you'll like this, and it's only here in our ranking because while it gets points for being kosher, we wish there was more of it made for those who observe kosher dietary guidelines year-round.
4. W.L. Weller
When we here at Mashed ranked the best wheated bourbons of all time, the W.L. Weller family took two spots, number four and number two. That's an impressive showing, and it's well-earned. The Weller family has a number of variations, including a 12-year, an Antique, a Special Reserve ... you get the idea. Fortunately, they're all solid. Unfortunately, you're also going to be paying a pretty penny for them.
Let's take the 12-year-old. At the time of this writing, it's sitting at an average price of around $260 a bottle, and that's if you're lucky enough to get your hands on some. That's a shame, too. If you like the kind of bourbon that blends effortlessly with the vibe of sitting with your feet up in front of a roaring fire, this is that bourbon. It's cedar, cigars, and spices, it's honey and chocolate, and it's the perfect combination of all of those things. We just wish we didn't have to troll auction sites to try to find it at a reasonable-ish price.
We'd had similar experiences with other bottles of Weller, and some remain stubbornly elusive. Anyone who's looking for an extra-special gift for the bourbon connoisseur in their life isn't going to go wrong with Weller, but for everyday, there are some options we love more.
3. Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Here it is, Buffalo Trace's flagship bourbon. And we'll be honest here — ranking these top three was tough, because we have nothing really bad to say about any of them. But let's stick with Buffalo Trace, because anyone who has never tried this definitely needs to. It's complex but not overwhelming, it's sweet but not overly sweet, it's herby, aromatic, it's got all of the caramel and spice notes you might expect from a great bourbon, and it's widely available at a reasonable price.
When we fall in love with a particular bottle, we want to know that we can get this anywhere. At the same time pouring a glass to enjoy while making dinner feels like a treat, it doesn't come with the staggering price tag that some other of the distillery brands do, so that's a win.
Buffalo Trace has won multiple awards, checks all the boxes, and if you're looking for something to introduce to someone as their first foray into the world of bourbon, this is a great option. It's what a good bourbon should be, but has enough fruity undertones that it stands apart from the others. Take it to a party, everyone's going to be happy. Need something to serve an unexpected guest? Want to keep something on hand in case you're invited to an impromptu dinner party? This is the bottle.
2. Blanton's Original
There's a lot you should know about Blanton's Single Barrel Bourbon, but we're going to stick to the basics: It's really good. Albert B. Blanton was a key figure in the bourbon world for more than five decades, and he's credited for shaping the history of the Buffalo Trace Distillery. Fun fact: Blanton's personal bourbon bottles were specially-selected single barrel bourbons.
Yes, there are a number of Blanton's Original bottles, and you're not going to go wrong with any of them. But let's take a closer look at the Single Barrel, because we feel like that's what Blanton himself would be truly proud of. It's a high-rye-content bourbon that doesn't have the distinctive bite that you might associate with a rye whiskey. Instead, think caramel and orange, vanilla and oak, some subtle spice and a bit of vanilla.
Yes, this is pricier than Buffalo Trace, and depending on where you are, it can be harder to find. It's not impossible, though, and at the time of this writing, it's sitting with an average price of about $150 a bottle and at a glance, there's plenty of places it's in stock. This is the bottle you want to gift for the holidays, save for special occasions, give for a birthday or anniversary, and no one is ever going to be unhappy with it.
1. Eagle Rare
Here it is, the best of the best as far as we're concerned: Eagle Rare. In preparation for this piece, this writer picked up a bottle of Eagle Rare — strictly for research purposes, of course — and found that it's just as good as memory had been insisting. It's a 10-year-old bourbon that's won a slew of awards and it's earned every one of them.
This isn't just the perfect bottle to use to introduce someone to the world of bourbon, this is the bottle that will win back those who have had a less-than-stellar experience. Do yourself a favor and drink it neat, because it's ridiculously smooth, smells of sweet maple and caramel with a little bit of a wine vibe, and it tastes of oak and nuts with a bit of spice. There's absolutely none of the bite that can come with bourbon — particularly those that are high in rye — and although it's a secret just what goes into making Eagle Rare, it's thought to contain barely any rye at all.
There are a few things that you should know about Eagle Rare, but we'll just say this is a bottle you should keep in your home bar. It's widely available, sells at a reasonable price point (around $70 a bottle, at the time of this writing), and it's difficult to find a better bourbon. Treat yourself — it's well worth it.
Methodology
In order to come up with our definitive ranking of Buffalo Trace's brands, we took more into account than just taste. Being familiar with many of the bourbons on this list allowed this writer to come up with a basic ranking from personal opinions and experience, but as everyone has different opinions, we kept going.
We looked at what others were saying on social media sites and in reviews, and we also looked at awards. We also wanted to give an honest look at what bottles are worth the price you'll probably be paying. Accessibility and availability were also factored in, which is why there are some delicious (at least, that's what we've heard) bourbons that show up pretty low on our list.