Ranking Buffalo Trace Bourbon Brands From Worst To Best

When we say that Buffalo Trace has been around for a very long time, that's not an exaggeration: One of the oldest buildings on the distillery's campus dates back to 1792. A distillery followed in 1858, and much of the groundwork was laid by men whose names are still immortalized in Buffalo Trace's bourbons: George T. Stagg, Colonel Edmund Haynes Taylor, Jr., Albert B. Blanton, and — in the 1940s — Elmer T. Lee.

That's quite the legacy, but how do their namesake bourbons stack up against some of Buffalo Trace's other offerings? That's what we're here to find out, and we're going to say right upfront that our ranking is probably going to be a little different than what you might be expecting.

Bourbon is only good if you have a chance to drink it, so we're also factoring in things like price point and availability into our rankings. With the help of personal experience tasting many of these brands, we're also going to be asking whether or not these are bottles that you want to keep on the shelf of your home bar, if they're good enough to take to a party, and if they're good enough to be a gift you'd be proud to give — or happy to receive. With that in mind, here's our ranking of Buffalo Trace bourbon brands from worst to best.

