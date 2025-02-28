Who Created The Toaster Strudel? The Man Behind This Breakfast Favorite

The Toaster Strudel is an icing-topped pop-culture icon and kitchen staple. The flaky, fruit-filled pastry was the brainchild of a man with an idea for a breakfast that's fun to prepare and eat. Eventually, his idea grew into an empire. And no, we're not talking about Gretchen Wieners' dad in "Mean Girls."

Advertisement

The story begins in 1979, when Joe Perozzi, a product developer at Pillsbury, was tasked with creating a new product. Perozzi and his team experimented with frozen dough technology, perfecting a method that allowed the pastry to heat quickly while maintaining its delicate, buttery layers. But what truly set the Toaster Strudel apart was the final touch — the icing packet. The sweet glaze gave consumers a way to personalize each bite.

When the Toaster Strudel hit grocery store shelves in 1985, it was an instant success. Unlike Pop-Tarts, which are pre-baked, sold at room temperature, and can be eaten straight from the package if desired, Toaster Strudel requires a light toasting. Rather than this extra step being a drawback, it has become part of the appeal. It reinforces the goal of enjoying a warm treat that feels a little more special than other grab-and-go options. With tongue-in-cheek slogans like "Something better just popped up," Pillsbury has leaned into this notion, positioning Toaster Strudels as a premium good.

Advertisement