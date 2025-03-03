The One Word That Can Ruin Your Steak Order

Steak doneness is a controversial subject to be sure. Some say you should never order your steak well done, as it can leave the meat dry and lacking flavor. Others wouldn't think of eating a steak that's less than 145 degrees Fahrenheit, the minimum safe internal temperature for beef steaks specified by the USDA. Despite your specific doneness preference, one request can derail the quality of your steak and leave you without the meaty goodness you so crave. To get some expert insight, Mashed spoke with chef Todd Sicolo, director of culinary at Foxwoods Resort Casino, which is home to Cedars Steaks & Oysters and Hell's Kitchen. Sicolo was happy to provide somen ordering guidance in our exclusive exchange.

According to the seasoned chef, "When a guest orders their steak with 'plus,' they're trying to specify a more precise internal temperature to match their preference." While doneness specificity seems like a good thing in theory, there is no accepted definition for something like medium rare plus. This is where diners will run into trouble. "Since chefs might interpret that temperature differently, it can lead to confusion in the kitchen and inconsistency in the finished product," Sicolo states. Consequently, you're better off sticking with the widely accepted doneness classifications for steak.