The One Word That Can Ruin Your Steak Order
Steak doneness is a controversial subject to be sure. Some say you should never order your steak well done, as it can leave the meat dry and lacking flavor. Others wouldn't think of eating a steak that's less than 145 degrees Fahrenheit, the minimum safe internal temperature for beef steaks specified by the USDA. Despite your specific doneness preference, one request can derail the quality of your steak and leave you without the meaty goodness you so crave. To get some expert insight, Mashed spoke with chef Todd Sicolo, director of culinary at Foxwoods Resort Casino, which is home to Cedars Steaks & Oysters and Hell's Kitchen. Sicolo was happy to provide somen ordering guidance in our exclusive exchange.
According to the seasoned chef, "When a guest orders their steak with 'plus,' they're trying to specify a more precise internal temperature to match their preference." While doneness specificity seems like a good thing in theory, there is no accepted definition for something like medium rare plus. This is where diners will run into trouble. "Since chefs might interpret that temperature differently, it can lead to confusion in the kitchen and inconsistency in the finished product," Sicolo states. Consequently, you're better off sticking with the widely accepted doneness classifications for steak.
The relationship between temperature and steak doneness
While it's often claimed that you can determine the doneness of steak by comparing it to different parts of your hand, the only reliable way to evaluate the temperature of the meat is by using a thermometer. There are five internal temperature ranges that correspond to the different doneness levels: 120 to 125 degrees Fahrenheit (rare), 130 to 135 (medium rare), 140 to 145 (medium), 150 to 155 (medium well), and 160 to 165 (well-done). Presumably, tacking a "plus" onto the order would mean the internal temp falls somewhere between these temperature ranges, which can lead to "ambiguity," according to Todd Sicolo.
"We want to make sure we are wowing [the guests] not only with the incredible taste and presentation ... but that it's also cooked to their specific liking," the chef explains. Unless a diner offers up a specific internal temperature, the chef can't possibly know the person's preference. Additionally, a plus order may only differ by a few degrees, which isn't likely to significantly impact the quality of the steak. Steaks almost always taste better at restaurants, whether due to high-end cooking techniques like sous vide or allowing steaks time to rest before serving them. By avoiding vague, meaningless descriptors, you can give kitchen staff a break while also improving the quality of your meal.