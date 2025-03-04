How To Properly Rinse Celery For A Fresh, Clean Taste

We're going to let you in on a little secret about why recipes always seem to take longer than they promise: Most do not account for the time it takes to wash and dry produce. Fortunately, cleaning celery is a lot more straightforward than washing some of your leafier (or just more porous) plants, and part of why that's such great news is that failing to wash your celery is among the most common mistakes you can make with the vegetable.

Although the notion of truly garden-fresh vegetables sounds a bit quaint, you still need to wash your grocery store celery to eliminate dirt, remove pesticides, and eradicate any pests that may have survived said chemicals. Celery's solid surface area makes it easy to spot little critters, but the root vegetable will obviously hide more dirt than vine plants like tomatoes. This means that celery requires more than just a pass under the tap. Start by trimming the celery into stalks, then wash off visible debris with your hands or a dedicated vegetable brush under running water. Give the stalks another pass through a clean stream before drying.