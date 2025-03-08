The History Of Ribfests: Parties Dedicated To Tasty Meat

Sure, you can order a slab of ribs at some of the best restaurants across the nation like Pappy's Smokehouse in St. Louis or Bludso's Bar & Que in Los Angeles, or you can make them at home. Still, nothing signals summer quite like the scent of slow-smoked foods drifting through the air in the great outdoors. Ribfests — community gatherings where pitmasters battle for barbecue supremacy — are a cherished tradition throughout North America, where hungry fans sink their teeth into succulent, sauce-slathered racks. In addition to copious amounts of food, attendees revel in amusements such as live music, beer tents, carnival rides, and charity fundraisers that have raked in millions for local communities.

Slow-cooked meats have been a staple at Southern cookouts and church picnics since the 19th century, but it wasn't until the latter half of the 20th century that barbecue competitions became swarming organized events. Memphis, a city proudly devoted to its cuisine, played a pivotal role in shaping competitive barbecue. The Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest began in 1978, and this large-scale competition highlighted ribs. Although events like this helped lay the foundation for modern ribfests, the movement truly emerged in the late 1980s and early 1990s.