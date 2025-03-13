Never Cook Your Steak In This Type Of Pan

When it comes to something like a seared flat iron steak recipe, the wrong cookware can negatively impact the quality of the finished dish. Mashed is invested in your culinary excellence, which is why we reached out to Ben Jenkins, executive chef at Oscar's Steakhouse in the Plaza Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, to determine what type of cookware should be avoided if you hope to attain the perfect sear on your steak.

Advertisement

"What you really want to steer clear of is the cheap, flimsy non-stick pan. In no way, shape or form is this ever okay to use to cook steaks," Jenkins explains. However, the chef hastens to add that he's specifically focusing on non-stick pans of an obvious lesser quality, such as "thin, less-than sturdy pans with a thin Teflon coating that tends to sluff off with any sort of 'real' use." Materials are a factor in determining the quality of non-stick pans, and opting for a ceramic coating (which Jenkins recommends) may result in a better outcome for your steak. After all, some well-made ceramic cookware can tolerate high temperatures and achieve even heating, both of which are important for searing.

Advertisement

In addition to the cooking surface, the other components of the skillet should be sturdily constructed to ensure it stands the test of time. "Please invest in [a non-stick pan] of high quality and quite honestly you should have no problems," Jenkins advises.