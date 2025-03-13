Never Cook Your Steak In This Type Of Pan
When it comes to something like a seared flat iron steak recipe, the wrong cookware can negatively impact the quality of the finished dish. Mashed is invested in your culinary excellence, which is why we reached out to Ben Jenkins, executive chef at Oscar's Steakhouse in the Plaza Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, to determine what type of cookware should be avoided if you hope to attain the perfect sear on your steak.
"What you really want to steer clear of is the cheap, flimsy non-stick pan. In no way, shape or form is this ever okay to use to cook steaks," Jenkins explains. However, the chef hastens to add that he's specifically focusing on non-stick pans of an obvious lesser quality, such as "thin, less-than sturdy pans with a thin Teflon coating that tends to sluff off with any sort of 'real' use." Materials are a factor in determining the quality of non-stick pans, and opting for a ceramic coating (which Jenkins recommends) may result in a better outcome for your steak. After all, some well-made ceramic cookware can tolerate high temperatures and achieve even heating, both of which are important for searing.
In addition to the cooking surface, the other components of the skillet should be sturdily constructed to ensure it stands the test of time. "Please invest in [a non-stick pan] of high quality and quite honestly you should have no problems," Jenkins advises.
Cast iron and steak: a perfect match
Ben Jenkins' favorite cookware for steak is a tried and true classic. "My go-to pans at home for cooking/searing steaks (i.e. New York strip, rib eye, filet, etc.) are high quality, well-seasoned cast iron skillets," explains the chef. Jenkins goes on to highlight the benefits offered by cast iron, as "they get super hot and hold a consistent heat across the surface of the pan allowing for the ever-loved Maillard reaction." For any culinary newbies out there, the main thing to know about the Maillard reaction is that it involves heat-induced chemical changes to protein and sugar that enhance the way food looks and tastes.
If you're intimidated by cast iron, don't be. You may have heard claims about metal utensils or soap ruining the seasoning along with other myths about cast iron skillets that you should stop believing. However, using and maintaining the cookware is relatively straightforward. Seasoning is essential, but the process basically entails adding oil to the skillet and heating it to create a hardened protective coating. Also, it's perfectly fine to wash cast iron with soap, and you can cook acidic ingredients, provided that they don't require a lengthy cooking time.
If you're not completely sold on cast iron, Jenkins offers a reasonable alternative. The chef states, "If by chance, cast irons are not in your culinary arsenal, then high-quality stainless-steel pans are another great option."