5 Expensive Bourbons You Should Always Look For At Costco
While Costco is famous for its budget-friendly bulk deals, the warehouse giant has also dabbled in the deluxe market. Its exclusive, premium $30,000 bottle of scotch was just the start. In 2022, Costco shelves even saw a 54-year-old whiskey bottle that cost more than some cars. Thankfully, these staggeringly high prices aren't the norm for this reliably thrifty warehouse. Of course, not every Kirkland liquor bottle is a steal (or a hit with customers, for that matter), but many top-notch spirits are worth snagging if you come across them. Bourbon fans, in particular, are treated to impressive deals at Costco.
Savvy members can save hundreds (or even thousands) of dollars by picking up a bottle at Costco rather than a traditional or online retailer. From single-barrel varieties to decade-old specialty reserves, Costco is the place to get premium bourbons at a fraction of the market price. Keep an eye out for these five standout bourbons on your next warehouse run — and thank us later.
Blanton's Single Barrel Bourbon
Blanton's Single Barrel Bourbon is a stellar bottle for whiskey enthusiasts, offering a sweet honey taste balanced with woody white pepper and bright citrus. Launched in 1984, Blanton created the world's first single-barrel bourbon sold commercially, seamlessly securing the company's place in distillery history. In doing so, Blanton's raised the bar for what premium bourbon looks like and inspired fellow distilleries to also produce single-barrel bottles. Its pristine reputation and creative offerings have continued evolving over the decades, making Blanton's practically a household name among whiskey fans.
Though the single-barrel collection can sell for just under $200 online, shoppers on Reddit have found it in Costco for as low as $57. One user even commented, "... I've been trying to buy one for years in Texas and the only one I have found was $220 ... Let's just say I'm still looking lol. $57 is a great price." Another Redditor echoed the sentiment, emphasizing that Blanton's makes highly sought-after bottles. They remarked, "I don't live too far from the distillery. Blanton's is super hard to find at any liquor store here, even difficult to find at the distillery. If you are lucky enough to get one, they will only allow you to buy 1 and then you can't buy another one for 3 months (they record your [ID])." So, if you do spot a bottle at your local Costco, snag it quick!
King of Kentucky Single Barrel Bourbon
First established in 1881 in Kentucky, this bourbon whiskey company remains a premium label nearly 150 years later. The company bottled over 5,000 whiskies in 2024, though there's no guarantee as to how many bottles will be produced in a given year due to the limited number of barrels. There's no rush to bottle the liquid gold, either — after all, more aging time only leads to a higher-quality product. The rich flavor profile of the 2024 edition features vanilla, mahogany, molasses, and toasted nut notes. This release has further fueled the brand's popularity and was spotted in Costco warehouses in early 2025.
One lucky shopper who posted their find to Reddit managed to nab a legendary 16-year-old bottle of King of Kentucky Single Barrel Bourbon for $260 (pre-tax) at a California Costco. Does that sound expensive? A similar (and slightly less rare) King of Kentucky bottle is available for $2,000 through Blackwell's. In the same thread, a Reddit user wistfully responded, "Legitimately a once in a lifetime kind of find." And while you might not find this exact batch at your local warehouse, you might be fortunate enough to find a comparable King of Kentucky bottle in the future.
Booker's Bourbon
Selling for $240 through online retailers, Costco fans on Reddit were excited to see Booker's Bourbon on shelves at their local warehouses. One Redditor explained that although their Naperville, Illinois warehouse had limited quantities, they managed to purchase one for the comparably low price of $78. This standout release embodies the unfiltered, small-batch quality craftsmanship the brand is known for. Rare and strong, Booker's is a worthy collector's piece. Bottled at cask strength, this uncut variety carries an intense flavor, perfect for hardcore whiskey connoisseurs.
The coveted Apprentice Batch, from February 2023, was spotted in multiple Midwestern Costcos. This batch delivers a smoky palate, distinguished by its varying aromas such as oak, nuts, and caramel, resulting in a smooth finish. Though you might not find this exact blend at Costco anymore, seasoned collectors will be pleased to learn that Booker's typically releases four aged batches annually, all within the first few months of the year. So, keep an eye out.
Stagg Jr Bourbon
Aged for a minimum of seven years, Stagg Jr is popular among bourbon collectors for its robust, unfiltered, and uncut qualities that translate to a wickedly strong yet smooth taste. The award-winning distillery was founded in the 1800s, and it remains a standout among contemporary bourbon producers. The amber liquor mingles aromas of chocolate, cherries, rye, cloves, and smokiness, resulting in a lingering finish.
One Costco shopper took to Reddit to share their excitement after scoring a bottle of Stagg Jr Bourbon for cheap. Posting a photo of their prized find alongside a receipt showing the $39.99 price, they wrote, "Have had an insane time trying to find one of these for the past few years at anything below $250." Bourbon fans were quick to chime in, with one Redditor gushing, "Costco is granting our wishes and dreams. Keep up the good work, Costco!" In the same thread, another user added, "Great find. I can't believe that price too ... enjoy that one!!"
Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year Bourbon Whiskey
A respected name in the bourbon industry, Old Rip Van Winkle offers quality aged bourbon crafted with the rare addition of wheat, creating an elegant profile. After debuting in the late 1800s, Old Rip Van Winkle gracefully carried its legacy into the 20th and 21st centuries with years-old family practices. Old Rip Van Winkle, as one of the brand's six bourbons that are released annually and aged anywhere between 10 and 23 years, serves as an entry point to the Van Winkle family.
These bourbons are practically collector's items and provide a worthwhile sip once uncorked. If you manage to find a bottle, it'll likely be for an eye-watering price. These bottles generally retail for several hundred dollars (or sometimes several thousand), even when sold by bundle. As seen on Reddit, one shopper made the astonishing discovery of a Van Winkle bottle at a Washington state Costco for a mere $81. Silky maple and toffee notes complemented by a subtle wood and spice make this 10-year-old batch even more memorable. And who knows — maybe a noteworthy bourbon (that doesn't cost an arm and a leg) will find its way to your local Costco warehouse soon.