5 Expensive Bourbons You Should Always Look For At Costco

Blanton's Single Barrel Bourbon is a stellar bottle for whiskey enthusiasts, offering a sweet honey taste balanced with woody white pepper and bright citrus. Launched in 1984, Blanton created the world's first single-barrel bourbon sold commercially, seamlessly securing the company's place in distillery history. In doing so, Blanton's raised the bar for what premium bourbon looks like and inspired fellow distilleries to also produce single-barrel bottles. Its pristine reputation and creative offerings have continued evolving over the decades, making Blanton's practically a household name among whiskey fans.

Advertisement

Though the single-barrel collection can sell for just under $200 online, shoppers on Reddit have found it in Costco for as low as $57. One user even commented, "... I've been trying to buy one for years in Texas and the only one I have found was $220 ... Let's just say I'm still looking lol. $57 is a great price." Another Redditor echoed the sentiment, emphasizing that Blanton's makes highly sought-after bottles. They remarked, "I don't live too far from the distillery. Blanton's is super hard to find at any liquor store here, even difficult to find at the distillery. If you are lucky enough to get one, they will only allow you to buy 1 and then you can't buy another one for 3 months (they record your [ID])." So, if you do spot a bottle at your local Costco, snag it quick!

Advertisement