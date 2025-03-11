Finding The Perfect Cheese Balance: How Much Is Too Much On Your Pizza?

The idea of too much cheese on pizza may sound incongruous. After all, isn't a bubbling, gooey blanket of cheese the soul of a great pie? Well, we hate to be the bearers of bad news, but even the most decadent dreams have a limit. Nicole Bean, owner and operator of Pizaro's Pizza Napoletana, a family-run pizzeria with two locations in Houston, Texas, shares her expert insights on achieving the optimally cheesy 'za. "Too much cheese? Gasp! Yes, you can actually have too much cheese on a pizza," she reveals.

So, how much cheese is actually enough? According to Bean, the answer comes down to a simple mathematical ratio. "Ideally, you will want to have about ⅓ of the weight of the dough ball as your amount of cheese for a nice even layer that melts properly on the pizza without causing issues," she explains. "If you want extra cheese, add half that portion." For example, a 300-gram dough ball should be topped with 100 grams of cheese. For a cheesier bite, another 50 grams will do the trick — without sacrificing the pizza's integrity.